The Kutztown Fair celebrates its 150th anniversary event in August.
"Saluting the history of this famous fair, the leadership team at the fair has planned an outstanding array of family fun," the Fair committee announced.
The 2021 Kutztown Fair kicks off Monday, Aug. 9, for six full days of fun, food, competition and entertainment. Highlighting the history and special 150th anniversary, there will be a pig roast, special drinks and snacks, a dunk tank, and new this year is a Fair Crawl. Buy a souvenir t-shirt and complete the entire Fair Crawl and enter a chance to win cash.
See almost 1,000 head of cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs as they compete for the coveted Grand Champion banners. The midway will be filled with rides, carnival games and free events such as face painting and roving musicians.
Bands will perform country, classic rock and bluegrass on the Main Stage.
"(There will be) a big variety of sounds so everyone will have an enjoyable visit," said the committee in the release.
The Ninja Experience, a one-of-a-kind stage production, will test their strength and agility on an obstacle course featuring stunts including the 15-foot warped wall.
Saturday is Children’s Day with games, activities and prizes for all that enter the gates. On this day, the gates open at 2 p.m. with a scavenger hunt.
The fairgrounds will be loaded with displays and activities from weaving and shearing sheep, to pedal tractor pulls and hay bale pitching contest.
"Bring the family for true family fun."
Nothing beats the taste of local foods – Dutch fries, Lebanon bologna sandwiches, corn pie, apple fritters, local ice cream, cheesesteak sandwiches and more. And don’t forget new this year is a Pig Roast.
The 150th Kutztown Fair opens Aug. 9. Gates open daily at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 but watch for family specials and pre-event purchases for family savings. Any questions, check out the fair website at www.kutztownfair.com or call the fair office at 610-683-7696 and follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates and more details.