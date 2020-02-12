Kutztown Folk Festival has been named a finalist in USA TODAY's 2020 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards in the Best Cultural Festival category. Last year, the festival was selected as the runner-up in the 2019 awards.
For 2020, the nine-day folklife festival was selected by an expert panel and is featured among the likes of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Fiesta San Antonio and Aloha Festivals in Hawaii.
The 20 nominees for Best Cultural Festival are each travel-worthy, offering visitors the chance to broaden their horizons, try new things, and connect with others from around the world.
USA TODAY’s 10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased and experiential travel coverage of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.
Vote for the Kutztown Folk Festival once a day until voting ends on Monday, March 2nd at noon ET. The 10 winning festivals will be announced by 10Best on Friday, March 13.
The 71st Annual Kutztown Folk Festival runs June 27 through July 5, 2020.