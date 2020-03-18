KUTZTOWN – The USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards named the Kutztown Folk Festival one of the top three cultural festivals in the country.
The festival was selected as third in competition to 20 nationwide cultural festivals and placed as a finalist beside the likes of the Water Lantern Festival and the Carnaval of Quebec.
Last year, the Kutztown Folk Festival was ranked second in the country as one of the top two cultural festivals in the country.
Where travel offers an introduction to a new culture, whether in another state or another country, festivals are an intimate and advanced study. The Kutztown Folk Festival is, according to USA Today, truly travel-worthy, offering the chance to broaden horizons, try new things and connect with others from around the continent and the world.
"It's an incredible honor to be ranked one of the top three cultural Festivals in North America for the 2nd year in a row," said Steve Sharadin, Kutztown Folk Festival Executive Director. "This recognition, and the Festival's longevity, wouldn't be possible without all of our dedicated participants and enthusiastic visitors."
At the Kutztown Folk Festival, a visitor experiences more music, more entertainment, more fun, and far less work than they would in a Pennsylvania Dutch household. But the purpose of the festival is still fulfilled, as evidenced by the continued participation of the local Pennsylvania Dutch community as well as many of the foremost experts and scholars of this fascinating microcosm of America.
This unusual nine-day festival has been featured twice in National Geographic and touted as "one of the most unique festivals on the East coast" by the Washington Post. The Kutztown Folk Festival is excited to add this USA Today 10Best recognition to their roster of accolades.
The 71st annual Kutztown Folk Festival runs from June 27 to July 5, 2020. For additional information, visit KutztownFestival.com.