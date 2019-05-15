The Kutztown Area High School Visual Arts Department and Music Department teamed up to create a night full of art and music for the 3rd Annual Night of the Arts on May 1. A grand showcase of artwork was on display throughout the halls and lobby of the High School Auditorium entrance. The annual Spring Concert featured many of the school's large and small ensemble groups.
Kutztown High School inducted its inaugural chapter of the National Art Honor Society. From left to right is Jacob Boyer (Grade 11), Samantha Ide (Grade 11), Emma Heffner (Grade 12), Taylor Moyer (Grade 12).
Submitted photo
This celebration of Kutztown student's accomplishments offered an exciting Night out with the Arts.
Submitted photo
