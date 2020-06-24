Members of the Kutztown Rotary Club honored Students of the Month during virtual Rotary meetings on April 29 and May 13.
One student each from Brandywine Heights and Kutztown area high schools is selected by school administrators each month throughout the school year for this award based collectively on academic achievement, school participation, and community contributions.
Even this spring during the mandated stay-at-home period, the club was able to honor students for both April and May from both schools. The students addressed the club members during a club Zoom meeting where they demonstrated qualities of exemplary students.
Elizabeth Diehl, daughter of Eric and Keri Diehl of Kutztown, is the April Student of the Month for Kutztown High.
In her later high school years, Elizbeth has been a member and president of the National Honor Society and a member and treasurer of Leo Club. She has been involved in cheerleading and dance competition and has an interest in art, which has led to awards at Goggleworks competitions including the Berks County Intermediate Unit first place overall Crafts Award. Elizabeth does community volunteer work with the Leo Club and with the Kutztown Optimist Club.
Elizabeth is interested in a career in the medical field and has worked at the Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital and had an internship at St Joseph’s medical center. In the fall, she is planning to attend Cedar Crest to major in nursing.
Gabrielle Levkulic, daughter of John and Kathy Levkulic of Alburtis, is the April Student of the Month for Brandywine Heights.
Throughout high school, Gabrielle has been a member and president of student council and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She has also been treasurer of her class, of the Spanish Club, and of Future Business Leaders of America, the latter club for which she placed second at a regional conference. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, producer for the Mr. Brandywine Production, and a three-year varsity member and captain of the volleyball team. An active volunteer in her community, she has been a volunteer and counselor at the Tel Hai Christian Camp.
Gabrielle is interested in a career in the medical field and has held an internship with Penn State Berks at the Reading Hospital. Gabrielle plans to attend college at Seton Hill University to become a physician’s assistant in neurology.
Logan Boyer, son of Rob and Judi Boyer of Kutztown, is the May Student of the Month for Kutztown.
Logan was very active in the music program in high school. He was a participant and section leader for band, jazz band, marching band, and all-school musical. Logan was also team captain of the tennis team. Academically, he participated in Academic Challenge, National History Day, and student tutoring. Logan’s community service participation included volunteering with the Leo Club and the Kutztown Optimist Club. Logan was also an active participate in Boy Scouts of America throughout high school and recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout and has now become a Boy Scout leader.
In the fall, Logan plans to attend Susquehanna University to study finance and actuarial science.
Matthew Deysher, son of Jeremy and Angela Deysher of Fleetwood, is the May Student of the Month for Brandywine Heights.
Throughout high school, Mathew has been very involved in wrestling, which has been his passion since he was a child. He was captain of the wresting team in 11th and 12th grades and enjoys working with his younger brother on wrestling skills. Throughout high school, he has also been involved with Future Business leader of America, Students Against Destructive Decisions, and has been a member of Student Council in grades 9-12. Matthew has been an active volunteer in the community through various organizations, both school-based and community-based.
In the fall, Matthew plans attend to Penn State Mont Alto to study occupational therapy for which he developed an interest after working with special needs children during an internship at Prospectus Berco in Reading.
The members of the Kutztown Rotary Club are proud to recognize these students for their high school achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future college endeavors.