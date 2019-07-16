The sights and sounds of classic and vintage cars will once again fill Main Street in Kutztown for the 5th annual Kutztown Kruizz on July 27.
Started as an event for the Kutztown Bicentennial, the Kruizz is now in its 5th year and attracts hundreds of cars in all makes, models and years to a day-long celebration of automobile history.
The event begins with registration and staging at Kutztown University from 9 a.m. to noon, then a parade of vehicles heads down Main Street. The cars will remain parked on Main Street from 1 to 5 p.m.
During the afternoon, Main Street business and restaurant sponsors will offer Kruizz specials. Several unique activities add to the festivities, including raffles and door prizes, a children’s art contest, music on the patio of the Main Street Inn, photos of your favorite Kruizz cars provided by Pickup Impressions. Business Link, the major sponsor of the Kruizz, will have a display of dirt track race cars.
Participating cars will be selected for Top 25 Awards by Main Street businesses and restaurants. Those in attendance will have a chance to choose their favorite car by voting for People’s Choice and Kid’s Choice awards. Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel will present the Mayor’s Choice Award that designates the best car in the Kruizz.
The Main Street Stage will have day-long music provided by Shake, Rattle and Soul, and will be the site of the car awards ceremony.
The Kruizz continues into the evening with a 6 p.m. concert in Kutztown Park featuring The Fabulous Grease Band.
All proceeds benefit Kutztown Strong, the Kutztown area substance abuse coalition.
This year’s Kruizz marks a change in leadership.
Kutztown Community Partnership, the host of the Kruizz since its inception, has turned the event over to Kutztown Strong, who has been a partner in the event, providing volunteers and logistical help. Both groups see it as a win-win situation.
“KCP is able to shift resources to its other events and projects, including housing, retail and community development, while Kutztown Strong now has an established, successful community event and fundraiser with the Kruizz,” said KCP President Jerry Schearer.
Merry Schlegel, Kutztown Strong’s President, adds, “When you combine the Kutztown Kruizz with Kutztown Strong you get an event that provides financial and community support for our mission of ‘Strengthening the Resolve of the Next Generation’.”
“That support will allow us to continue to provide education programming for students and adults, after school programs, safe activities on early dismissal days, parenting classes, advocacy and so much more,” said Merry.
For more Kruizz information go to kutztownkruizz.com.