Three Kutztown Area High School students have artwork on virtual display for the 2021 Pennsylvania Art Education Association Youth Art Month Exhibit.
March is nationally recognized as the month to celebrate and commend young artists. The exhibit, available March 1 to April 4 at https://tinyurl.com/YAMArtExhibit, displays artwork from children in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, including Kutztown senior Anastasia Kelsall and juniors Wyatt Cole and Abigail Ide.
“These students were selected to represent our district in the Annual Youth Art Month celebration that recognizes our students and their artistic accomplishments. These students have shown tremendous growth and have excelled in their studio courses,” said Kutztown Area High School visual arts teacher Benjamin E. Hoffman.
Hoffman explained that these artworks were selected to represent the best qualities of Kutztown’s students and the different mediums offered at Kutztown Area High School; Drawing, Painting, Mixed-Media and Digital Illustration.
According to the National Art Education Association, "Visual Arts educations is committed to goals that advocate excellence, equity and inclusivity for all learners through differentiated educational opportunities, resources, communities and systems of support."
“Here in Kutztown, we aim to model this level of excellence and showcase the many talents of our students,” said Hoffman. “We hope that our community continues to engage in these meaningful opportunities and celebrate the positive impact of visual arts education.”
PAEA is hosting a virtual award ceremony and reception from 1 to 2 p.m. on March 20 via Zoom. During this ceremony, prizes and personalized certificates will be awarded to select student artists, sponsored by Blick Art Materials. The ceremony will be uploaded to PAEA’s YouTube channel at a later date for all to view.