Kutztown University Radio won runner-up awards at the 81st annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards in March.
KUR won runner-up in Most Innovative/Creative Programming for "Mellowkore's Funhouse - Dead Mall Tracks," hosted by KU student Jordyn Leon Guerrero. KU also won runner-up in Best Sports Talk Program for "Elite Action," hosted by KU students Noah Pegler and Kyle O'Keefe.
KUR has won multiple awards dating back to its revival.
Revived in 2005 from the remnants WRKU, KU's longtime student radio station, KUR is staffed by more than 50 Kutztown University students. For schedules, shows and events, follow KUR1670 on Facebook and Instagram.
To listen to KUR's award-winning content, tune in by searching Kutztown University Radio on Spotify, at http://www.kutztown.edu/kur, via the TuneIn app or by radioing the 1670 AM frequency on campus.