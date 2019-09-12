Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats to 'Rock This Town' in Kutztown Oct. 3

KU Presents! opens the 2019-2020 season at Kutztown University's Schaeffer Auditorium with bass player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats.
Rocker will take the stage 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3 in Schaeffer Auditorium on the Kutztown University campus. Come early at 6:15 p.m. to the Marcon Platz between Schaeffer Auditorium and the Sharadin Art Building to see Rockabilly Rumble including hot rods, pinstriping demonstration and live music by Drew and the Blue.
A founding member of the Grammy-nominated music group the Stray Cats, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has included the Stray Cats' Rock this Town as one of the 500 most important songs in rock. Consistently touring, recording and performing around the globe since 1980, Rocker has cultivated a fanatically loyal following of rockers, rebels and all types of music lovers.
The established center of cultural life at Kutztown University, KU Presents! serves the campus and community by bringing world-class live arts that can entertain, educate and enrich.
The KU Presents! season will continue on Wednesday, Oct. 23, with Grammy Award-winning bluegrass group Steep Canyon Rangers. A celebration of music from around the globe will be performed by multicultural group KUNÉ on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Revolutionary ballet company Dance Theatre of Harlem comes to Kutztown on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Celebrated baroque chamber orchestra Apollo's Fire, under the baton of Jeannette Sorrell, takes the stage on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Ireland's most exciting young tenor, Celtic Thunder's Emmet Cahill will be joined by the all-female Emerald String Quartet on Wednesday, March 18. As part of Berks Jazz Fest, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will bring their New Orleans big band style on Thursday, April 2. The season closes Wednesday, April 15, with Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga, performing an evening of songs ranging from Broadway to the silver screen.
Tickets for Lee Rocker and all upcoming KU Presents! events can be purchased for $32 or $29 for students and seniors at the KU Presents! website or by calling the KU Presents! box office 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at 610-683-4092.