Lehigh Valley based 60s and 70s band TimeWhy?s make their first appearance in the Borough of Kutztown Concert Series in the Park on June 22.
The free concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kutztown Park Bandshell.
The five-piece band consists of Dave Follweiler, Tom Drago, Gene Cullison, Mark Johnson and Frank Drago. They will take you on a magical 60s and 70s experience as you twist and shout to the greatest music of our time.
Think back to an era filled with freedom, good times, free spirited music of the Woodstock era and the years that followed with that music explosion of the late 60s to early 70s. It was a decade that influenced the start and popularity of great bands that span different genres of music like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Lovin Spoonful, the Spencer Davis Group, BTO, Jimmy Hendrix, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, The Bee Gees, The Beach Boys, The Hollies, The Young Rascals, Neil Diamond, Roy Orbison, Nazareth, The Who, and many more. This was a time when wonderful music featuring vocals, lyrics and guitar and keyboard solos could be heard on your favorite AM radio station, at school dances, and hanging out with the gang.
The band reproduces many of the intricate details in their vocals and instrumentals of the original artists’ performances. TimeWhy?s believe you should remember the songs the way they were presented by the great artists that introduced them to you decades ago.
TimeWhy?s has been a very popular show in the Allentown and Pennsylvania and New Jersey areas and hopefully many can join in the free concert fun as we bring their entertainment to the Kutztown area.
Come early for a seat in the covered bandshell, or bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit in the lawn area, or you can even hear them from the playground and sandbox area.
The park concession stand Mad Dogs in the Park will be open before and during the concert, with a variety of hot dogs, wraps, salads, various varieties of fries, chicken tenders, and many other items for your enjoyment.
The concert is free to the public and is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2019 Concert Series in the Park, and will be held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell.
The concert series is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the generous support of the following co-sponsors:
Major Sponsor: DJI Insurance Agency, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Kutztown Lions Club, Kutztown Rod & Gun Club, and Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC.
Gold Sponsors: Russell E. Conrad, Inc., Fraternal Order of Eagles-#839, Giant Food Stores, LLC, Kutztown Grange, and the Optimist Club of Kutztown.
Silver Sponsors: Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc., Halye’s Automotive, Barley/Snyder, Great Valley Consultants, Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., and The Windsor Press Inc.
Bronze Sponsor: Airport Diner, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, Fleetwood Bank, Fulton Mortgage Company-John Schmoyer, Kutztown American Legion Baseball Assoc., Kutztown Historical Society, Kutztown Community Partnership, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Messersmith, Keller & Sicher Family Dentistry, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, State Farm-Steve Drasher, Topton Family Practice.
Patron Sponsors: Suacony Creek Brewing Company, Monaghan Group of Kutztown Realtors, Adam ‘n Eve Boutique, Erb Electric, Huguenot Lodge #377, Kevin Snyder-President Borough Council, Kutztown Lioness Club, Mad Dogs Kutztown, O’Keefe, Miller & Thielen, P.C., Shaynah Kinner Daycare Center, Towne Vision Center.