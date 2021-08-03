The Lehigh Valley based 60s and 70s band TimeWhys make their return appearance in the Borough of Kutztown Concert Series in the Park on Aug. 14.
Held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell, the five-piece band performs from 7 to 9 p.m. Previously, the band made their inaugural performance in the 2019 Concert Series.
As you twist and shout, think back to an era filled with freedom, good times, free spirited music of the Woodstock era and the years that followed that music explosion of the 60s and 70s. The decade influenced the start and popularity of great bands that span different eras of music like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, BTO, Jimmy Hendrix, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, The Bee Gees, The Beach Boys, The Hollies, Neil Diamond, Roy Orbison, and many more. This was a time when music featuring vocals, lyrics, and guitar and keyboard solos could be heard on your favorite AM radio station, at school dances, and hanging out with the gang.
The band reproduces many of the intricate details in their vocals and instrumentals of the original artists performances - great songs, great artists and delivered in their original song style, introduced decades ago by the legendary performers.
Come early for a seat in the covered bandshell, or on your blankets or lawn chairs in the lawn area, or you can even hear them from the playground and sandbox area. TimeWhys has been a very popular show in the Allentown and Pennsylvania, New Jersey areas and hopefully many can join in the free concert fun as we bring their entertainment to the Kutztown area.
The concerts series performances this summer have been very well attended and seats inside the covered bandshell and spots for your lawn chairs outside have been filling up fast. Come early, get good seats and enjoy some time in our great Kutztown Park. The park concession stand, run by Saucony Creek Grille of Kutztown, will be open before and during the concert.
Free to the public, the Borough of Kutztown 2021 Concert Series in the Park is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the support of the following co-sponsors:
Major Sponsor: Kutztown Lions Club, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Russell E. Conrad, Inc., Kutztown Rod & Gun Club, and Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC.
Gold Sponsors: Kutztown Grange, and the Optimist Club of Kutztown.
Silver Sponsors: Halye’s Automotive, Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc., Barley/Snyder, Great Valley Consultants, Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., and The Windsor Press Inc.
Bronze Sponsor: Dewy Meadow Foods, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, Fleetwood Bank, Fulton Mortgage Company, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Kutztown American Legion Baseball Assoc., Kutztown Historical Society, Kutztown Community Partnership, Kutztown Tavern, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Messersmith, Keller & Sicher Family Dentistry, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, State Farm-Steve Drasher, Topton Family Practice.
For the safety of all the performers and all spectators in attendance, the Borough of Kutztown will be following all the mandated CDC, Pennsylvania State COVID-19 requirements regarding masking and social distancing as required. Currently those guidelines do not require masks. Signs will be posted at the bandshell and guidelines can be found on the Borough of Kutztown website, so come prepared, as guidelines can change. Thank you in advance for everyone’s cooperation as you attend, so we can continue to have a safe and enjoyable experience for all.