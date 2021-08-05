Lehigh Valley's Bear Creek Mountain Resort announced time changes to its Slide the Slopes to meet guest demands for afternoon sessions on the largest inflatable slip n’ slide.
With 5,000 feet of water slides set up on the ski slopes, guests can come out and enjoy an epic tubing experience.
Slide the Slopes has been operating at the resort for three weeks and despite the numbers saying it’s a hit, the company strives to create an even better guest experience, Beer Creek announced in a release.
Operating between 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Slide the Slopes sold out on early time slots.
“We’ve noticed a trend that most guests want to enjoy the water slides during the afternoon,” said Sydney Holmes, Slide the Slopes Event Operations Manager in a release. “The change in our operating times will allow more availability for those who want to come earlier.”
Starting Aug. 7, the operation runs from noon to 5 p.m. with the last session starting at 3 p.m. to create more opportunities to experience Slide the Slopes during the sunniest part of the day.
“After working with this company for a number of weeks leading up to the launch date, we [Bear Creek] were all excited to see the actual outcome,” said Marketing Content Strategist, Arialle Hess. “Many employees came out on opening weekend to try it out for ourselves; we all had a blast!”
Bear Creek has been busy since July 16 and the employee stamp of approval has definitely aided in their marketing efforts to drive business.
“It’s been a hit so far, especially with the consistently hot temps we’ve seen this summer,” said Director of Marketing and Guest Experience, Gary Kline. “Having a water activity on property makes summer that much more fun at the resort.”
Tickets start at $34.99 for general admission, but discounted tickets are available for children, groups, military, and Bear Creek hotel guests.
Parking is free at the Slide the Slopes dedicated entrance area at Bear Creek Mountain Resort. Tickets are available at SlideTheSlopes.com.