Reading — “Let it Snow,” a light show featuring classic holiday tunes and full dome winter wonderland imagery is now playing at The Neag Planetarium at the Reading Public Museum. The show was made possible through a gift from the estate of James Witman, Pottstown, who died earlier this year.
Show Schedule is Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday in December at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. as well as weekdays at 4 p.m. through December.
Entertaining for the whole family, Let it Snow brings popular holiday music to life and transports families into a magical world with reindeer, Santa's workshop, nutcrackers, and more. Artists featured in the program include Frank Sinatra, Chuck Berry, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Brenda Lee, Harry Connick Jr., and more.
James Witman, a longtime supporter of the Planetarium, bequeathed funds to The Museum for the purchase of a new show designed to attract new and varied audiences into the Planetarium to share in the wonder that he enjoyed for many decades.
John Graydon Smith, Director and CEO of The Museum, said, “Mr. Witman’s gift was the culmination of years of support for our work in providing edutainment opportunities for children and their families. Jim loved coming to the Planetarium to see shows of all kinds, and we are proud that his support will provide years of enjoyment for the thousands who will experience this Holiday-themed treat.”
Admission to the planetarium is $8 for Adults, $6 for Children (ages 4-17) and Seniors (ages 65+), and Children 3 and under are free. Museum Members are free. Tickets can be purchased at The Museum’s admissions desk.