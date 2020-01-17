BARTO — Linda Ronstadt tribute ensemble, Ronstadt Revue, will perform at the Landhaven Bed & Breakfast concert series in Barto on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.
Linda Ronstadt's singing career spanned over four decades, transitioning seamlessly from country to rock, pop, jazz, standards, Broadway, Mariachi and even Cajun stylings. All along the way, she racked up multiple Grammys, a Kennedy Center Lifetime Achievement award, and an award-winning film documentary, until Parkinson's Disease silenced her golden voice in 2009.
It is a daunting task presenting a comprehensive revue of Linda Ronstadt's career in concert but Gesenia Erolin is perfectly suited. Like Ronstadt, Gesenia grew up in a bilingual household, singing both Spanish and English songs since her earliest days.
Close your eyes, you’ll swear Linda Ronstadt – at her peak - is on stage. Open them, the resemblance is uncanny. Gesenia doesn’t just channel Ronstadt’s vibrant sound, she embodies her very spirit, in fact, so much so that three of Ronstadt’s own former band members are among Gesenia’s biggest fans.
Gesenia and her first-class band, Ronstadt Revue, will perform music from every era of Ronstadt’s career, from the chart-topping “Blue Bayou” and “You’re No Good”, to the soulful Eagles ballad, “Desperado.”
The show also includes Spanish language selections from Ronstadt’s best-selling “Canciones de mi Padre” album.
“It’s so great to see this band keeping Linda’s music alive!” said Dan Dugmore, Ronstadt’s longtime pedal steel and electric guitarist. “Gesenia has a beautiful voice and sings Linda to a tee… I highly recommend you see this band!”
As John Beland, Linda’s former bandleader, puts it, “There are tribute bands and then there is this. Don’t miss it!”
Landhaven Bed & Breakfast is located at 1194 Huffs Church Rd, Barto. Tickets are $22 for this BYOB event. For tickets, call 610-845-3257 or visit www.landhavenbandb.com.