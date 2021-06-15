Boyertown author publishes first novel, explores Nature vs. Nurture debate
"The Road of Sorrow," a new book by Christine Hale of Boyertown, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Do genetics or circumstances shape the course of a person's life? Are mental disorders or addictions in the realm of a person's choice?
The Road of Sorrow is based on the true story of one man’s journey with mental illness, drug addiction, and great losses. Rusty lived his life on the edge, rejecting those who loved him the most. His personal losses exceeded those of an average person. With each loss, Rusty turned inward, changing his character and his need to feel whole and loved. Each change leads him further along in the Road of Sorrow.
Hale is a retired registered nurse. Currently, she volunteers at a local elementary school where she helps children learn to become young authors. She enjoys writing short stories and poems. "The Road of Sorrow" is her first published novel.
The Road of Sorrow is an 118-page paperback and eBook published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh.
Bernville author publishes biography
"From the Banks of Wistar," a new book by Gary James Hoffmann of Bernville, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. and is available in paperback and hardcover and Ebook.
Uniquely styled and blended into an adventure of a lifetime, Hoffmann takes readers on a journey into the past that affects all they do today. "From the Banks of Wistar" is a story of his life and so much more including subtle discussions on social and environmental issues that we, as a people, continue to ignore today.
More importantly, the author shares with his readers a journey of entertaining experiences, thought-provoking truths, and insightful knowledge — knowledge the history books omit. Welcome to the adventurous journey From The Banks of Wistar.
Culminating with a master’s thesis, degrees in engineering and education, majoring in English, it is not surprising that Hoffmann would become the author of a book. Throughout his career, Hoffmann worked for a major newspaper company, worked as an educator in the public school system, and functioned as a technical analyst for AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and Agere Systems. He is also an Army veteran of the Vietnam era.
Leesport author, entrepreneur releases "Cars of Cuba" photobook
Author and entrepreneur David J. Reimer, Sr., of Leesport, released "Cars of Cuba" through Crave Press; it is currently available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IndieBound as well as through Crave Press, an independent publishing company he founded in 2012 which has since grown to publish the work of 11 additional authors.
"Cars of Cuba" is filled with more than 200 color photographs all taken by Reimer on a 2018 trip to the island. The photos showcase beautiful classic American cars with polished chrome and vivid paint jobs cruising the streets of Old Havana, taking passengers back in time for the ride of their life. Sit back, relax, and get ready to be transported back to the 1950s.
Reimer is a freelance journalist and an award-winning photographer. Over the past 30 years, he’s had scores of articles and dramatic imagery published in professional journals, consumer magazines, textbooks, and newspapers. Reimer was born and raised in Gettysburg and he currently resides in Leesport.
In addition to running Crave Press, he is a member of the Leesport Borough Council and is an information technology generalist at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. He is also a KU alumnus with a BS Telecommunications.
Berks author releases second children’s book
Author M.A. Kunkle’s second children’s book "Aaron and Savannah Get a New Pet" is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and IndieBound as well as available through Crave Press.
In this book, join Aaron and Savannah Monkey on their search for the perfect pet. From peacocks to pigs, puppies, and more, which one will they choose?
Kunkle is a lifelong resident of Berks County and has spent the last 20 years as a senior computer programmer and analyst. When she is not working or writing, she enjoys spending time with her children, volunteering at her local library, reading, and doing crafts.
This is her second children’s book released through Crave Press. Her first book, "Aaron and Savannah Want to Visit Daddy in Heaven," was released last year.
Crave Press is a fully integrated publishing company that engages in title acquisition and development, editorial, design, promotion, sales, warehousing, and distribution. It publishes fiction and non-fiction books in a wide range of categories and formats.