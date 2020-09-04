Longswamp Township Parks and Recreation hosts the 2nd Annual Swamp Fest at Longswamp Community Park at 1112 State Street in Mertztown from morning until dark on Sept. 13.
“Come out and get your fill of the 5 F's: Family, Fun, Food, Facts and Fireworks!” said Mike Sacks, vice chairman of the Longswamp Township Board of Supervisors and Township Parks and Recreation Board member (BOS representative). “Starts with a Mush Ball Tournament, Historical Scavenger Hunt, Crafters Row, hot and cold food, kids’ activities, Mini Car Show.”
The Swamp Fest fun continues in the afternoon with live music by James Supra Band and the Blue Mountain Gang. There will be children’s activities, a craft fair, Jack Mack Truck on display, Mini Car Show, hot air balloon rides, food vendors, Lions Club Sight Mobile, American flag retirement ceremony, and the crowd favorite, Swamp Monster and Toad Costume Contest, as well as Swamp Fest buttons, magnets and mirrors.
“Come out and help support your local non-profit organizations while having a well-deserved good time,” said Sacks.
Social distancing and masks are required.
“The walking flow will be in one direction, do not enter signs, one way and enter signs posted on either sides of the walkway,” said Sacks. “Lilly pads with lines going left to right with 6 feet spacing will mark the social distancing. All parties participating in food serving, players of the Mush Ball, band members and volunteers will have their temperature taken and listed on the name chart. Follow the CDC requirements when social distancing cannot be obtained.”
The Longswamp Historical Society will be using the basement for a display, using the main entrance to the basement as the inlet and exit out the township office doors to keep the one way flow. They will be taking a head count of all people inside at all times to stay within the guidelines, said Sacks.
The Longswamp Township Historical Society hosts the Historic Scavenger Hunt. The hunt is free to enter. Cash prizes will be awarded. Pick up an entry form and map between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Longswamp Twp. Municipal Bldg., 1112 State St., Mertztown. For more details to to longswamphistory.org.
The event concludes with fireworks.
For more information, see the Facebook event page, https://www.facebook.com/events/longswamp-community-park/swamp-fest/417391762410394/.