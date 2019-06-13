Longswamp Township will host the first Swamp Fest at Longswamp Township Park on State Street in Mertztown on June 29.
“Come out and find out things you may not have known about our township. Rain or shine, all attendees will have a Swamping good time!” said Mike Sacks.
Leann and Mike Sacks, along with other members of the Township Park and Recreation Committee, wanted to bring back Longswamp Community Days and bring back the home town feeling, said Mike. And the idea for Swamp Fest was born.
“We want to get the community together,” Leann said. “Bring people together and have some fun.”
“Swamp Fest was a name I threw out to the Park and Recreation Committee just as an ear catcher, not for the actual name, but mostly all members liked it, so we ran with it,” said Mike.
The Longswamp Township Park and Recreation Committee of 20 people have arranged the activities, food and bands.
“It’s a lot of work but it will be worth it,” said Leann about the planning process.
A Mush Ball Tournament will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local non-profit organizations will sell breakfast, lunch and dinner.
A 5k run starts at 9 a.m. followed by a 9:30 a.m. 1 mile walk.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. participate in a scavenger hunt of 10 local historical homes, from 11 a.m. to dusk, visit the crafters corner and from noon to dusk enjoy kids’ games and crafts. Lions Club KidSight screening will be offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Participate in the Swamp Monster and Toad Costume Contest at 1 p.m. for the chance to win prizes.
Entertainment will be provided by the band Juniors Grades from 2 to 5:30 p.m. followed by Mike Hertzog & the Blue Mountain Gang from 7 to 9 p.m.
The day concludes at dusk with a 4th of July Fireworks show. Fireworks rain date only is June 30.
“We would hope to make this an annual event. I have other ideas to use Hunsicker's Grove for similar events,” said Mike.
Any questions call the township at 610-682-7388. For up to date information visit the Longswamp Township Parks and Recreation facebook page.