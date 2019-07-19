Shouts of excitement and laughter filled the Kutztown Community Library’s Community Room as Eddy Ray the Magician entertained a full house on July 18.
“I was super surprised by the number of kids (who attended),” said Youth Librarian Taylor Kutz. “I should have known though because a magician has such a great appeal to everyone.”
Kutz said library staff is already talking about moving the magic show to the park next year.
“Attendance was great. The kids had a great time. It’s great to see how many people in the community have an interest of what’s going on at the library,” said Kutz. “I love that he got the kids involved. Whether it was throwing stuff out into the crowd or having them come up to help him with magic tricks, I loved how he got everyone involved.”
The magic show combined comedy, audience interaction and magic.
“It was a great turnout. I’ve (performed) at a lot of the libraries so far. This is one of the bigger ones. The kids were great, lots of interaction and energy, too. It was really fun,” said magician Eddy Ray of Mohnton, who has been doing magic since age 5. “Very energetic, very warm, very packed and lots of laughs.”
Volunteers from the audience helped with magic tricks that included the use of ropes, rings and scarves, as well as a pet skunk (while not a live animal, she did elicit screams and laughter from the children). He incorporated lessons about space into the magic tricks.
“I hope they gain an interest in reading and learning about the universe or just magic in general, and just getting motivated to want to learn and read more, that’s my goal,” said Ray. “I think it’s very important they actually understand what space is all about. The message is to continue learning and reading and supporting the library.”
The magic show is part of the children’s Summer Quest program.
“What we are trying to do with Summer Quest is create experiences for kids, as well as teens and adults,” said Kutz. “A magic show is not something you always get a chance to go and see.”
The magic show was open to the community free of charge. This year, the library has sponsors for all of the children’s Summer Quest programs. The magic show was sponsored by the Muth Family. The Friends of the Kutztown Community Library sponsored the teen programs.
“It’s great. This is the first year that we were able to get different sponsors for each program but just getting more people involved is awesome. It helps a lot; it broadens the range of people that we can bring in,” said Kutz.
