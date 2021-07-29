In honor of the 150th Kutztown Fair, held Aug. 9 to 14 at the Kutztown Fairgrounds, Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel issued a proclamation marking August as Kutztown Fair Association Month effective Aug. 9.
“I felt it was important to recognize the milestone of the Kutztown Fair turning 150 years old. We are very fortunate that the Fair has stayed in existence as it's not only a place with midways, music and great food; it's filled with educational exhibits,” said Schlegel.
The proclamation commends the Kutztown Fair Association, known as the “Biggest Little Fair in the State,” for their years of commitment to the community on the fair’s sesquicentennial year.
“The Borough of Kutztown recognizes the strong history and heritage of the Kutztown Fair Association,” reads the proclamation. “The Fair Association promotes and represents the fabric of our community and continues to serve the community of Kutztown and the greater area.”
“I always enjoy looking at the displays of home grown vegetables thinking one of these days I'll enter potatoes or cucumbers that I've grown,” said Schlegel. “The Kutztown Fair encourages young people in groups like 4-H and the Future Farmers of America to create educational displays about agriculture as well as enter competitions showcasing their skills at raising livestock, hoping for and then receiving a blue ribbon is quite the accomplishment."
“Since the early days of horse racing, the Kutztown Fair provides a fun, educational and engaging summer pastime,” added Schlegel. “I wish the Kutztown Fair continued success as it is truly a wonderful slice of America.”
Lolly Lesher, Vice President of the Kutztown Fair Association Board, offered many thanks to Schlegel for his support.
“We are very happy that Mayor Schlegel would support our efforts and recognize the value the fair brings to the community,” said Lesher.
Volunteers have worked for more than two years planning this year’s fair.
“We are focused on celebrating old fashioned family fun. It is a time to recognize our heritage of 150 years of local volunteers coming together to promote our vast agriculture community and the abundance of food we have,” said Lesher.
This year’s fair includes a pig roast, a new Farmer for a Day Ag Tent, old time foods, a dunk tank, and the addition of a Fair Crawl. See almost 1,000 head of cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs compete for Grand Champion and watch The Ninja Experience test their strength and agility on an obstacle course. Plus, the midway will be full of rides, games and food with nightly entertainment on the Main Stage.
“The Kutztown Fair is our hometown activity that brings the farming community, the civic groups, our area residents and the youth all together to support a fun family oriented week of entertainment,” said Lesher. “It is great affordable family fun. The civic groups need the activities to help fund their programs all year long so they rely on the fair for financial success. Plus, we get to see our friends and neighbors. It is the local family and community reunion that folks look forward to all year.”
An opening ceremony on Monday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. kicks off the 150th anniversary celebration. A pig roast will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Plus there will be special new children's day activities on Children’s day Saturday starting a 2 p.m. The fairgrounds will be loaded with displays and activities from weaving and shearing sheep, to pedal tractor pulls and hay bale pitching contest.
“The Kutztown Historical Society has been a huge help in helping us learn about our past and there will be a historical display and a special history presentation on Tuesday evening,” said Lesher.
A new addition is the Kutztown Fair Crawl.
“The Crawl will be a great way to see every aspect of the fair, plus have a chance to win $200.”
Buy the Fair Crawl T-shirt for $10 at the fair office or the Way-Har wagon. Then, travel around the fair getting the shirt signed off. Once the shirt is complete, visit the fair office to fill in an entry form.
“Fun times for all. Some of the things to visit on the Fair Crawl is Pet a Goat, find a Grange food stand, find the dunk tank, see the Blue Ribbon Chocolate Cake, and much more,” she said.
Benefit Barrow
The 2021 Kutztown Benefit Barrow recipients are Arlan and Sheila Hoppes and family of Maxatawny Township who lost their barn in a June 12 fire. The barrow and feed is donated by Quarry View Farm. Asher and Heather Ruth raised the barrow. The butchering and processing of the barrow is donated by Robert Hess Butchering.
The sale of the Benefit Barrow takes place during the Kutztown Fair Youth Livestock Auction at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The auction will follow the Parade of Champions.
In addition to auctioning off the Benefit Barrow, anyone may purchase cash only shares at $25 per share to support the Benefit Barrow during the Kutztown Fair Youth Livestock Auction.
Food, music, rides and more!
“Our fair has so many local civic groups that sell great food. The food tastes good and by buying from them you are supporting their activities all year long. Groups such as the Grange, Lions Club, the Optimist Club, Kutztown Fire Company, the Kutztown Music Association, to name a few,” said Lesher. “There is music on the Main Stage every night. There are tons of exhibits to see, lots of carnival rides, visit the historical display, pitch a few balls at the Dunk Tank, or throw a few dimes at the Dime Toss.”
Food includes Dutch fries, Lebanon bologna sandwiches, corn pie, apple fritters, local ice cream, cheesesteak sandwiches and more. And don’t forget new this year is a Pig Roast.
“Hope everyone comes to the fair this year. Eat, ride, pet the animals, visit with your neighbors and enjoy so local fun. We are celebrating 150 Fabulous Fairs,” said Lesher.
The 150th Kutztown Fair is Aug. 9 to 14. Gates open daily at 4 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Children's Day Saturday. Admission is $10 but watch for family specials and pre-event purchases for savings. Any questions, check out the fair website at www.kutztownfair.com or call the fair office at 610-683-7696 and follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates and more details.