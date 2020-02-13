POTTSTOWN — Montgomery County Community College will host the 7th Tri-County High School Exhibition from Feb. 18 to March 20 at the North Hall Art Gallery, West Campus, 16 E. High St., Pottstown.
The opening reception will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the North Hall Art Gallery. The exhibition and the reception are free and open to the community. Everyone is welcome to attend.
This exhibition will feature approximately 130 works by more than 100 students from high schools across Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties. Each high school can submit up to 10 works in any medium. The show’s juror— painter, author, and instructor, Nancy Saladik—will select approximately 12 pieces for special recognition and prizes.
Saladik earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kutztown University, majoring in Communication Design. She continued her studies at Arcadia University receiving a master’s degree in Art Education. Saladik’s work experience includes many years in graphic design and several years as an art educator in the Philadelphia area. She is now a full-time artist painting in and around the Montgomery and Bucks county area.
While taking classes at MCCC in 2015, Saladik received the “Best in Show” award at the College’s annual student art exhibition and her artwork is now part of MCCC’s permanent collection. She also recently received the North Penn Arts Alliance award for best portrait and has received several other awards. She is a current member of several area arts organizations including Ambler Art Center, Greater Norristown Art League, Cheltenham Center for the Arts, The Woodmere Art Center and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
For more information about the exhibition, contact Galleries Director Patrick Rodgers at 215-619-7349 or prodgers@mc3.edu. Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MCCCArtsandCulture/ for information about upcoming performances and art exhibitions.
The North Hall Art Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Closed weekends.