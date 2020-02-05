The Reading Theater Project is thrilled to announce its fifth annual 5-Minute Fringe Festival: Mirror.
The production runs Feb. 20, 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.
Reading Theater Project’s focus in the 5-Minute Fringe is on performance and storytelling. This year’s pieces include music, memoir, poetry, short plays, dance, as well as original performances that mix genres. Weekly creative labs give performers a chance to share their work and get feedback to develop their new work for performance. Each performance piece runs 5-10 minutes long, and there are 15 pieces, all written or created by local artists Fadi Acra and Chris Heslop - A Love Finding Its Reflection; Alex Hermans - The Right Time; Adam Richter - Unboxing Match; Chris Paolini – FACETS - Part 2; David Nice – This Mortality Jazz: Three poems reflecting a life; Emily Hannon – Echo and Narcissus; Jane Ney - Seeing and Believing; Jayne R. Brown - My Tomboy; Jessica Warchal-King and Emily Coppa – Wheels of Light; Nancy Lamb - Herstory and Mirror, Mirror; Phillip Jeffrey Tietbohl - What the Mirror Sees; Sue Lange - Party for Obsolete Words; and Yocum Institute Scholarship Teen Theater Ensemble directed by Megan Rose.
The production will be directed by Vicki Haller Graff, Artistic Director of the Reading Theater Project, stage managed by Jewell Brown, and assisted by Gabriela Marie and Tim Roche.
Since 2003, the Reading Theater Project has given local professional performing artists an artistic home, with opportunities for collaboration and development.
Performances will be held at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education’s Schumo Theatre, 3000 Penn Ave., West Lawn. All tickets are $15 and group discounts are available. This production is generously funded by the Celebration of Women in the Arts - Berks County.
For more information on donations, ticket purchases and how to get involved, visit ReadingTheaterProject.com or call 484-706-9719.