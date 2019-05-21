Morgantown author Lauren Nappi released her book “A Peanut's Tale: A Duckling's Journey on Children's Lake” in April.
“A Peanut's Tale is a heartfelt story about a duckling who wanders from the safety of the lake, but finds a home with two little girls,” said Nappi. “The book touches on the rewards of opening your home, and the love gained.”
Throughout the book, homage is paid to the local history of Children's Lake in Boiling Springs, PA. The text and illustrations highlight the bubble, tavern, and many local landmarks known well through the community.
“My mother, Terri Elliott, grew up near Children’s Lake, and was inspired to create A Peanut’s Tale from her adventures with her own little duckling.”
Terri and her brother, Greg Myers, had found Peanut and took care of him when he seemed lost. Peanut found his way into both their home and their hearts. For years, she dreamed of preserving the endearing memories she had of Peanut in the form of a children’s book.
“I grew up hearing the story, and through the years it became a story I wanted to share with my own children.”
Her mother shared her love of Children’s Lake with Nappi and her brothers as they grew up. They regularly visited The Bubble, and could be found along the lake’s edge feeding the ducklings and swans.
“Although life took us all from the lake’s view at times, the story and the memories never strayed. Years later, my mother and I teamed up to share a story of a duckling who has lost his way, to share the beauty of this community and provide Peanut a lasting home.”
“A Peanut's Tale is truly a work of the heart,” added Nappi. “My mother's story, in my words. You will quickly notice her illustrations bringing the Lake to life. And I can bet that you will catch yourself wanting to reach into the book and pet Peanut.”
Nappi hopes the book offers readers more than a good story to read.
“In today's world, sometimes we need to be reminded of the value of family. And also that family is built in many ways, and can take many different forms,” she said. “I am a big believer in story time, and family time. I wanted to create a story that can bring a family together and help a child fall in love with reading all together.”
The book is available at the Morgantown Coffee House.
“Those tables are where we spent many Saturdays working through the story and piecing together the final product. Morgantown Coffee House will forever be a piece of Peanut’s story.”
The book is also available online at www.APeanutsTale.com.
Upcoming public events:
May 31: Happy Hour on the Terrace 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at West Chester Public Library
June 1: 2019 Foundry Day Arts & Crafts Festival 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Children's Lake, Route 174, Boiling Springs. Book Readings at 10 a.m. and noon in the main gazebo.
June 15 &16: 2019 Montgomery Art Studio Tour, 24 Robbins Ave., Rockledge, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 8: Story Time with Peanut 10 a.m. at Village Library of Morgantown
Aug. 10: Day at the Lake noon to 8 p.m. at Children's Lake, Boiling Springs