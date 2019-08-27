Honey Brook Food Pantry hosted its 5th annual Music Fest at Honeybrook Golf Club on Aug. 24.
“Thank you all for coming for an evening of fun, supporting this year’s theme to support children's programs at the pantry. The disparity in income in our serving area is the largest in any of the Chester County school districts. Nearly 40 percent of our kids are eligible for subsidized lunches,” said Honey Brook Food Pantry Board Chair Ken Ross. “Our programs include learning how to prepare healthy snacks and meals for kids, a backpack program, 80 strong, provides weekend food, and summer food boxes plus a self-gardening program and vision testing.”
The Pantry’s Birth to Three-Year-Old Food Program has had overwhelming parental feedback. This Nutritional Supplement Program is designed for when proper development is most critical for future health.
“Specialized foods, instructions, educational materials, and counseling are offered to over 40 families. It has been a great success,” said Ross. “Each ticket you bought includes a picnic sandwich and beverage along with your contribution to the families and kids of the food pantry. Thank you for coming and enjoy the beautiful weather and music. ”
Headliner, Sam Schmidhuber, Berks County’s Country Western phenom, kicked it off Music Fest at 4 p.m. greeted by local fan followers and a crowd. His performance led the effort to pass the hat among the crowd to support pantry programs, collecting more than $150.
The Twin Valley Cup, an annual golf competition among residents of the Twin Valley School District who played earlier in the day and led by Daniel Miller, presented the pantry with a contribution of $400.
Dining on the Greenside Grill porch overlooking the greens, annual attenders Rich Troemel (HBFP Board member since the beginning), his wife Eleanor, and Chuck and Dana Kegerreis, food pantry workers said, “It feels good to serve our community. Every Wednesday we sort food, set up, tear down. It can be hard work, but we really enjoy it.” They added, “We like Sam. His songs, tell a story.”
The always popular Rosewood Trio joined with two new artists and are now known as Rosewood. Their catchy, strumming, toe-tapping music cascading through the crowd and over the greens revved up the crowd. They were followed by local favorites, first time Music Fest performers, The 74/75 Band, who specialize in classic rock, blues, and current rock.
People were relaxing on their chairs as pantry volunteers were grilling their food on the greens enjoying beverages with a cash bar available. Music and dancing under the stars on the beautiful cool day ended with a rousing set by featured group Larry Roney and Friends ending at 10 p.m.
“I want to thank The Honeybook Golf Club and all our event supporters, especially Aetna, our lead sponsor, and AGC Chemical. Most of all, you who came out tonight for your attendance and financial support… you are all representative of the community at large,” said Ross. “In closing, we are pleased The United Way of Chester County has named the Honey Brook Food Pantry its Agency of the Year and will be presenting the award at the annual kick-off luncheon on Sept. 18.”
The Honey Brook Music Fest is a primary fundraiser for the Honey Brook Food Pantry.
“We have had three goals over the six years of serving the community: One, feed those in need; two, offer programs that encourage independence; and three, raise awareness of poverty and hunger in the community,” said Ross.
In addition to the afore mentioned children programs, in conjunction with United Way of Chester County & Legal Aid, the food pantry assisted with 177 family real estate tax appeals with projected $725 per family savings, totaling more than $125,000.
The pantry also offers healthy cooking demonstrations and gives away the ingredients at every distribution held the 2nd Wednesday of the month 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the 4th Wednesday of the month 4 to 6:30 p.m.
In addition, each client receives an average of 35 to 40 pounds of food, including meat, milk, eggs and cheese, non-perishables, including peanut butter, pasta sauce, cereal, soup bread, pastries and produce. A registered dietician and health educator provides comprehensive health testing, smoking cessation, referrals for low cost medical/dental services and wellness counseling. The pantry also offers employment support services.
“The Garden for Life program has expanded to over 50 families including 25 children and we will be adding a Community Garden in the Borough Park,” said Ross.
For more information about the Honey Brook Music Festival, visit