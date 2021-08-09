Hawk Mountain Sanctuary and the Gabriel Chamber Ensemble have partnered to present a Music on the Mountain experience, a one-hour presentation of classical selections sharing the healing powers of music and nature on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.
The concert will be held in the Sanctuary’s new accessible Outdoor Amphitheater. Seating is limited, and tickets cost $25, $15 for Hawk Mountain Members. Purchase tickets now by calling 610-756-6961 or visiting hawkmountain.org/music.
The Gabriel Chamber Ensemble’s original string quartet will perform musical selections that feature themes of love and patriotism, including America the Beautiful, String Quartet Op. 96 “American,” and more. Light refreshments and a meet-and-greet with the performers and a live raptor will immediately follow.
Bench seating and limited folding chairs are available in the amphitheater. Seating is first come, first served, but attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs. Heavy rain cancels; rain date is Sept. 12. Attendees that are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.
Ticketholders can use their performance programs in the Sanctuary’s Visitor Center to redeem a 10% discount in the Mountain Bookstore or $10 off a new Hawk Mountain Membership.
Also happening that day is the Fall Native Plant Sale, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Peruse and choose from a variety of fall-flowering Pennsylvania native wildflowers, vines, grasses, ferns, trees, and shrubs to incorporate into any home landscape.
“Our new amphitheater offers a beautiful setting, covered space for the musicians, and space for guests to socially distance while enjoying the performance. This event is a great way to support and promote another Schuylkill County non-profit,” explains Sanctuary President Sean Grace.
Now in its 32nd season, the Gabriel Chamber Ensemble is a Schuylkill County non-profit dedicated to presenting high-quality performances that nurture a diverse community with music that enlivens, enriches, and educates. The ensemble delights its audiences with informative and fun presentations and also has worked to initiate community and education outreach programs to inspire musicians of the future.
To learn more, visit hawkmountain.org/events or gabrielensemble.org.
The 2,500-acre Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is the world’s first refuge for birds of prey and is open to the public year-round by trail-fee or membership, which in turn supports the non-profit organization’s raptor conservation mission and local-to-global research, training, and education programs. To learn more about Hawk Mountain or other programs, call 610-756-6961 or visit www.hawkmountain.org.