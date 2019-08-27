Berks County artist Sam Schmidthuber, a Morgantown 2019 high school graduate who recently signed a Nashville recording contract, headlined the Honey Brook Food Pantry’s 5th Annual Music Fest, Aug. 24, at the Honeybrook Golf Club.
Berks County’s Country Western phenom, Schmidhuber kicked it off Music Fest at 4 p.m. greeted by local fan followers and a crowd. Singing Garth Brook style his 6-foot 2-inch frame, in jeans and cowboy hat, are an imposing stage presence, topped by his incredible vocals. Announcing during his performance that he just signed his first Nashville recording contract sent the crowd wild.
Carolyn and Bud Pratts were sporting Sam’s shirts that were available along with his CDs. Regulars at the golf club, they’ve been following Sam since he started performing there years ago.
Sam is an annual featured singer and songwriter at the annual Music Fest hosted by the Honey Brook Food Pantry.
Century II Records of Nashville, Tenn., was founded in 1987 by Allen Karl, a multi-award winner and inductee to several Hall of Fame organizations. This award-winning record label has signed artists such as legendary Grand Ole Opry Members Jim Ed Brown & Jean Shepard, just to name a few. As well as the legendary singer and songwriter Jerry Foster and is also home to several talented artists.
“After Sam's outstanding performance, he led the effort to pass the hat with his signed hats among the crowd to support our programs and quickly collected over $150,” said Honey Brook Food Pantry Board Chair Ken Ross.
On the Greenside Grill porch overlooking the greens, two men that had stopped to play golf and grab a drink, Michael Edwards of Malvern and John McElwaine of Downingtown, heard Sam singing and decided to stay and gave an excited thumbs up, "Wow, great vocals. Sounds as good as a recording. Can’t wait to see him in Wells Fargo Center Arena.”
Also, on the porch were Beth and Mick Arnold, club regulars, who brought music lover friends along for dinner and Music Fest. They also said they follow Sam and were excited to hear he signed a Nashville record contract.
Their friends, Dee and Robert Hosier, along with another friend Rick Rissel said they have been to the Blue Bird Club in Nashville for new artists many times and were enjoying this beautiful evening and music.
“Love the name, Sam Schmidthuber, a name for a star! Can’t wait until he goes on tour, we will be there. Been following country music for a long time. Love hearing his new material. I am going to buy a bunch of CDs and have him autograph them. Awesome!” were the remarks coming from that table.
After signing his first record deal with Century II Records, Sam said, “I want to give a huge thanks to Century II Records and Allen Karl (Century II CEO) for believing in this small-town Pennsylvania guy who has a big dream."
When asked if his faith plays a part in his dream he added, “A friend of mine said one night ‘You can’t be an atheist in the music business.’ I believe music is what I was put here to do."
The songs have been written and chosen by Sam and Nashville. Follow him at samschmidthubermusic.com/.