The New Arts Program in Kutztown hosts an Opening Reception for Bucks County visual artist and poet Patricia Goodrich's exhibit "Boxes."
“Boxes are often used to sort and separate, or merely to contain objects, I see them as opportunities to make connections, to play with the odd juxtaposition that makes a sense beyond reason, to explore multiple perspectives . . . Wherever I travel, I look for them, the more used the better — the more stories they hold.” said Goodrich in the event release.
The reception will be held at 173 W. Main St., Kutztown, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 18.
One-to-one Conversations with Patricia by appointment only will be Sept. 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 610-683-6440 to make an appointment.
Goodrich has been working and exhibiting throughout the world in a variety of visual disciplines since the late 1980s.
According to the event release, her paintings, photographs, sculpture and earthworks are in collections in China, Egypt, Haiti, Lithuania, Morocco, Federation of Russia, Romania, Slovenia, Turkey and the US. She is a recipient of fellowships and residencies through the Andy Warhol Foundation, Atlantic Center for the Arts, Santa Fe Art Institute, Yaddo, to name a few.
Her poetry has been translated into Chinese, Finnish, French, Lithuanian and Romanian. She has received Pennsylvania Fellowships in Poetry and Creative Nonfiction. Her books of poems include "Stone Hunting in Transylvania," "Woman With a Wandering Eye," "How the Moose Got To Be," "Verda’s House" and "Red Mud."
Preview her work at patriciagoodrich.com.
The New Arts Program is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit service organization and museum. Exhibitions and consultations are free of charge.