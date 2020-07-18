July 31
Carnival Food Drive-Thru Night: 3 to 8 p.m. at Kempton Fire Company, 2461 Route 143, Kempton. Hosted by Kempton Fire Company and The Kempton Kitchen. Serving up some of carnival culinary favorites. Please each of their Facebook Pages for updates. This event is meant to be drive-thru, no parking to eat or getting out of your vehicles.
July 31
Virtual Comedy Show: The Rotary Clubs of Kutztown & Fleetwood host a live virtual interactive comedy magic show with comedy magician Denny Corby at 8 p.m. on July 31. The event is a live Zoom virtual show and is a fundraiser for the Rotary clubs. The cost is $25 per household. For tickets visit https://bit.ly/RotaryMagic.
July 31
Food Truck Friday: 4 to 7 p.m. at Fleetwood Beverages, 2 E. Race St. in Fleetwood. Features Spuds Traveling Burger Truck and The Perk Up Truck, which is a Smoothie Bar and Expresso/Latte/Coffee Cafe Truck. With most large events cancelling this event brings food trucks out to offer tasty treats to Fleetwood. To go food only, no on-site seating. Welcome to tailgate in the parking lot. Every adult (21+) purchase will give you an entry into the event raffle for a Fleetwood Beverages $25 gift certificate. All entries will qualify for the Final Grand Prize of a 50 inch 4K Flat Screen TV.
Aug. 2
Mertztown Train Station Open House: 1 to 3 p.m., Atlas Minerals & Chemicals, (entrance b/w 323&344 Chestnut St., Mertztown). Face coverings required inside buildings. Hosted by Longswamp Twp Historical Society. Free event! More info at www.longswamphistory.org.
Aug. 9
Cruise In and Dine Out: Cub Scout Pack 163 and Boy Scout Troop 163 host a Car Cruise & Smokey Bear BBQ Fundraiser at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shoemakersville. Pickup Smokey Bear pulled pork BBQ dinners from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., rain or shine. There will not be an Annual Car Show this year due to COVID-19, but the community is invited to cruise in their cars to pick up a meal and safely admire other cars with proper social distancing, all while helping to support Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shoemakersville.