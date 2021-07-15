July 25
Pioneer Grange Topton: order deadline for Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale July 25. $3.50 each. Pickup Aug. 2 at Grange Hall 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
July 26
Leesport Area Historical Society program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. John D. Rausch, local historian, will talk about the PA Dutch, their language and customs, origins and where they are now.
July 27
Luau Concert: 2 to 3 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road in Blandon. Joe Mixon performs relaxing beach-themed music in a blend of authentic calypso classics and reggae favorites. Enjoy a tropical beverage while experiencing the unique sounds of the steel drums. Masks and social distancing required. Hawaiian-style meal provided to go, courtesy of Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. RSVPs required; call Kendra at 484-637-8200.
Aug. 1
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m., 128 Main St., Leesport. Visit a circa 1940-50s school room and the artifacts room including a 1750s Quaker Marriage Certificate.
Aug. 8
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu available. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Aug. 14
Brake the Cycle of Poverty: Tour scenic Berks County and raise funds to end poverty on the 12th annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty, a fundraiser organized by Friend Inc. Community Services in Kutztown. Event starts Aug. 14 at 7 a.m. at Rickenbach Learning Center at Kutztown University. Riders can select from four courses - a 62-mile ride through all four covered bridges in Berks County; a 40-mile ride that crosses two covered bridges; a 25-mile ride on winding backroads or a 10-mile scenic ride perfect for beginners and families. Register by July 10 and receive a T-shirt at www.friendinc.org or 610-683-7791.
