Join David Shefter, owner of the Penn Werner Hotel in downtown Wernersville, as he throws one great big BBQ at the Leesport Farmers Market on July 13 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and July 14 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. That’s two days to enjoy all the great happenings.
First, let’s talk about the food.
There will be 12, count them 12, award-winning Pit Masters offering their specialty smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken wings, ribs, smoked chicken, burgers, turkey legs, and sausage with all their delicious sides.
The Pit masters David assembled for this event include Brocmore Smokehouse, Mad J’s BBQ, The Pink Pig, Penn Werner Hotel, Station House Grille, Backwoods Brothers Authentic Texas Cuisine, The Smokehouse Food Truck, Darrlz Hometown Grille, Hawg Haus Sloppy Second's BBQ, Buck’s BBQ, Hill Billy BBQ, and Rising Smoke BBQ.
Want more? Other foods will be available such as Cajun Shrimp, bacon on a stick, smoked jalapeno peppers, Jambalaya, Andoille and Chicken Gumbo, ice cream, funnel cakes, kettle and roasted corn. In addition, there will be plenty of food for the kids like Mac & Cheese, Hot Dogs, Chicken Fingers, and more. There will be a selection of activities for the kids to fill their day.
Along with this delicious array of foods we will also have specialty vendors offering their unique products such as smoked jerky, BBQ sauces, smoked cheeses, mustards, hot sauces, and pickles.
Every vendor will be selling foods. There will also be a limited supply of Pit Master Tasting cards available each day. A $10 card has six tickets on it. Each ticket can be exchanged at one of the pit masters for a 2 ounce sample, so you get three quarters of a pound of smoked goodness. Tasting cards can be purchased in advance. Don’t worry, other vendors will be giving away samples to entice your purchase.
We will also have live music playing throughout both days. Saturday’s bands include 18-Wheel Gang, Frair’s Point Band, and Lil’Ragu. Executive Session a local Barber Shop Quartet. Sunday’s bands include Chuck Cahoe, Barrel House, Legacy a local Barber Shop Quartet, and Jay T Rocks.
Summertime always needs some liquid refreshments. The Hamburg American Legion will operate a Beer Tent to help compliment the delicious array of foods and snacks that will be offered throughout the day. Don’t feel like a beer? That’s fine we will also have several local wineries including Bouchette Vineyards, Aulenbach Wines, Rebel Hive Meadery, J&P Winery. Reading Distilling Guild will be sampling and selling their fine products. The Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and Pure Wild Tea of Bernville round out the selection of special drinks.
The Backyard Cook-Off returns on Sunday with Whole Chickens, Ribs, and an “Open Class”. Judges will select the winners!
As an added bonus on Saturday, the PA BBQ FEST is held in conjunction with the Leesport Farmers Market’s Mid-Summer Craft Fair. This craft fair offers a variety of vendors and wares.
One thing to mention is that the Craft Fair and parking remains free, but adults will be charged $5 for admission to the PA BBQ FEST. Children 17 and younger will have free admission to all the day’s activities.
So as you select activities for the busy weekend make plans to attend and bring the kids, lawn chair, and your appetite because this is one fest you do not want to miss this summer.
For more information, please visit on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PABBQFest/.