FACES of Boyertown: The first challenge was having fine art photographer Linda Bell take hundreds of photographs of those who live, worke, or visit Boyertown. This challenge has resulted in an exhibit of the photographic portraits that opened on June 8, as part of the Berks-Mont Business Association’s (BMBA’s) Philadelphia Avenue Street Fair. Bell’s photographs were taken throughout the spring and summer at a variety of locations and added to the exhibit throughout the summer.
PLACES of Boyertown Members Exhibit: The second challenge was offered to Studio B’s artist members. The artists were given a 20” x 20” canvas and challenged to create work on the theme of PLACES of Boyertown. An opening reception featuring an exhibit of these works of art will be held in the studio’s Gray Gallery on Aug. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
FACES of Boyertown Poster Reveal: The third challenge was to Biebuyck herself to create a poster of the entire collection of Bell’s photographic portraits. The poster featuring hundreds of the FACES of Boyertown will be revealed and for sale at the Aug. 30 reception.
“When Sue (Biebuyck) told me her plans for this exhibit, I was thrilled. She amazes me regularly with the creative themes for our exhibits, but this one has my heart,” explained Jane Stahl, Director of Community Relations. “Including the people I know and love—and those whom I’ve not yet met—as the very content of the exhibit embodies the spirit and mission of Studio B,” she continued. “Since we opened in 2008, we’ve strived to be a space for art and artists and the ‘go to’ place for learning, fun, and friendship for the entire community.”
Studio B, Boyertown is located at 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown.