The Pottstown Dance Theatre Repertory Ensemble will once again present the timeless classic “The Nutcracker” at the Hill School Center for the Arts located at Beech and Sheridan Streets in Pottstown.
The performances will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. as well as Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. utilizing more than 30 local performers that will take Clara from her living room on Christmas Eve, through the Land of Snow, to be greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Land of Sweets.
The production is directed by International Dance Artist and award winning choreographer Michelle Jones Wurtz with assistance from dancer/teacher/choreographers Diane Alex-Brody and Megan Schultz.
The performance is a treat for the entire family!
Sofia Bischof will be dancing the role of Clara, while Ashley Reicher will take on the Sugar Plum and Dew Drop Fairy roles.
Brianna Shank will portray the Mouse King who battles with “Nutcracker” Lily Perano.
Instructor Megan Schultz will dance as the Snow Queen and Diane Alex-Brody will be Mother Ginger.
All of the dancers have trained at Pottstown Dance Theatre, which is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. Amazing sets, costumes, and lighting effects will enhance the performance.
Purchase tickets in advance or at the box office upon arrival, as well as at the Pottstown Dance Theatre, 72 West Main St., Pottstown 19465, by calling 610-323-2569, by visiting www.pottstowndance.com, or at the box office for the higher rate. Group rates are also available.