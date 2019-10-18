PrimaryStages Productions presents "Poe’s Unhappy Hour," an interactive storytelling of the works of Edgar Allan Poe for one night only at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education on Oct. 25.
Held in the Yocum Institute's Schumo Theater, 3000 Penn Ave., West Lawn, the interactive storytelling theater production will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25.
"You are cordially invited to visit the parlor of Mrs. Maria Clemm to enjoy an hour of entertainment and camaraderie. Mrs. Clemm is delighted that her dear nephew and son in law, the remarkable Edgar Allan Poe, has offered to share a recitation of some of his most remarkable works, including his ever-popular poem 'The Raven.'"
In addition to several school day performances, there will be a public performance to this interactive theatrical event. The evening will include the audience as esteemed guests who witness and interact in a performance of heightened storytelling of many famous short stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe.
The works include Poe’s short stories: “The Tell-Tale Heart” & “The Cask of Amontillado” along with his poems including “Annabel Lee” and “The Raven.”
Please join Mr. and Mrs. Poe, and Mrs. Clemm and a few select guests for this
memorable and thrilling event.
Inspired by Karyn Reppert and directed by Beverly Houck, the show features Adam Danoff as Edgar Allan Poe, the famed poet and storyteller himself.
Megan Rose portrays Virginia Clemm, Poe's wife (and cousin). Tyler Reppert plays Rufus Griswald, Poe's arch nemesis and literary critic. Alison Fisher portrays Maria Clemm, Poe's Aunt (and mother-in-law). Amy Shea portrays the Maid, who is enchanted by stories and ready to play along (she will be an understudy for Friday's performance).
Stage Crew members include Stage Manager Dakota Kolbe, Set Design and Carpentry by Drew Eck, Lighting Design by Jeff Cusano of Arethusa Designs, Dress Maker Martha Vankouwenberg and Tech Support by Seth Wooldridge and Aaliyah Markle.
Purchase tickets online at yocumartsevents.ticketleap.com, by calling 610-376-1576 or in person at the front desk at the Yocum Institute.