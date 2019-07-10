Rainbow Theatre is the first community theater in the Berks County area to produce the newly released Disney's "Frozen Jr.”
“With ‘Frozen’ on Broadway and ‘Frozen 2’ about to be released in movie theaters in the fall, we are so excited to be staging the Jr. version for Berks County,” said director Carol Toomey of the Rainbow Theatre.
Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” is playing at the Miller Center for the Arts, located on the campus of Reading Area Community College, 4 N 2nd St., Reading, on July 19 at 7 p.m. and July 20 at 3 and 7 p.m.
“A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood,” said Toomey.
The 60-minute musical is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation, bringing Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
“You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time! Join your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Disney Frozen JR. is sure to melt your heart!” said Toomey. “Plus we added animated digital scenery to this production which is truly magical.”
The Rainbow Theatre cast includes 50 Berks County students, ages 7 to 18, who are led by director Carol Toomey, musical director Kay Wadsworth and choreographer Courtney Fichthorn.
“Another unusual feature of our Disney Frozen Jr. is that we have sisters playing the princess sisters, Anna and Elsa; in fact they are identical twins! Bryn and Reagan Underwood, who just happen to have been featured as outstanding Berks County athletes, are very talented in many ways!” said Toomey.
Disney’s Frozen JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.
For information on purchasing tickets call 610-777-0900 or email rainbowact@aol.com.