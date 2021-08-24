The Reading FilmFEST is determined to keep the momentum going following last year’s well-received film festival.
The nonprofit organization announced upcoming events that will lead into the seventh annual film festival, which runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 and features a mixture of indoor, outdoor, and online screenings for filmmakers and audiences to enjoy safely.
“Reading FilmFEST is working with wonderful people and organizations to bring a bigger and better entertainment experience to the city. Our focus continues to be on strengthening our ties within the community, highlighting diversity in the arts and film industry, and engaging residents through empowering and inspiring content,” said Cammie Harris, executive director of Reading FilmFEST.
As new endeavors transpire, Harris is enthusiastic about several additions to the four-day program, including LUNAFEST, an in-person student assembly with a celebrity guest speaker, a filmmakers’ workshop and an outdoor art exhibit.
LUNAFEST, Sept. 30
The American Association of University Women-Reading, PA Branch, presents LUNAFEST as part of Reading FilmFEST and will play seven compelling short films by lauded women filmmakers at R/C Reading Movies 11 & IMAX theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. with films starting at 7 p.m. followed by a post-film discussion.
Films range from animation to documentary to fictional drama and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.
Tickets are $15, including a movie snack bag, and are available for purchase through the film festival or AAUW. Proceeds from the event will benefit AAUW and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit that provides mentorship and critical financial support to women nonfiction filmmakers.
Award-winning actor J.W. Cortés, Oct. 1
J.W. Cortés, who played Detective Carlos Alvarez on the hit TV show “Gotham” for five seasons while fulfilling a real-life role as a New York City MTA officer, will speak in person at a student assembly open to Berks County schools.
He is also a veteran, serving in the Marines, including a deployment to Iraq. Cortés will speak about his experiences in the film industry and of his personal life, including growing up in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, with inspiring Puerto Rican parents, serving in the military, his passion for acting and singing, and the importance of volunteerism.
“Reading FilmFEST is grateful for the opportunity to have J.W. Cortés engage with our youth about film as he is an inspiration to our future filmmakers. A special thank you is warranted to Reading Mayor Eddie Morán for reaching out on our behalf and making this connection possible,” Harris said.
Filmmakers’ Workshop, Oct. 1
In conjunction with Film StartUP, the film festival is offering a three-hour course to filmmakers. The filmmakers’ workshop will be held in person and on Zoom from 1-4 p.m. at the Boscov Theatre at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. The course will guide filmmakers on what it means to go through development, package a feature film, and raise financing. Participants will also have the opportunity to pitch their projects during the last portion of the class and ask questions to the group for guidance and support. The cost is $75, and reservations are made online at http://readingfilmfest.com/readingfilmfest-course/. Reading FilmFEST is also offering a scholarship for the workshop. More info to be finalized in the coming weeks, but visit the film festival’s website for how to apply.
Outdoor Art Exhibit, Oct. 2
In a partnership with the Reading Arts Collective to promote diversity in the arts culture, the film festival is planning an art exhibit highlighting minority and women visual artists. From 12 to 5 p.m., the public is invited to attend the outdoor art exhibit held in the parking lot of the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. Admission is free. The event will also feature art pieces for sale, live demonstrations, a fashion show, music, dance and food trucks.
Reading FilmFEST was created by filmmakers for filmmakers and film lovers and grew out of ReadingFilm, the region's film commission, to become an established nonprofit organization located at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading.
The festival continues to promote the area as a location and destination for film and media production, building the community through events and programming and cultivating the development of a regional film industry.
The nonprofit organization creates programming throughout the year for audiences, students and filmmakers, culminating in a four-day international film festival each fall. FilmFreeway featured ReadingFilmFEST on its Top 100 Film Festivals. In past years, the festival has generated filmmakers from across the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Iran and Columbia.
Reading FilmFEST would also like to thank all of this year’s sponsors and community partners: the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Visions Federal Credit Union, Alvernia University O’Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship, R/C Reading Movies 11 & IMAX theater, Berks County Community Foundation, Hoffmann Publishing Group, and Berks Community Action Program.
For the latest news on the filmmakers’ film festival, visit readingfilmfest.com.