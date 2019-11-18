The Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, Eroica
on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Santander Performing Arts Center.
"We're looking forward to a thrilling evening of powerful melodies to move the hearts and minds of our patrons," said Music Director Andrew Constantine.
Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, Eroica, is a dedication to "the memory of a great man", Napoleon Bonaparte, which has been popular among audiences.
Additionally, the concert will feature American music from the early twentieth century master George Chadwick and the contemporary master, Richard Danielpour, whose dynamic Viola Concerto will introduce Brett Deubner to Reading audiences for the first time.
Tickets for Eroica can be purchased at Ticketmaster,
tickets@readingsymphony.org, or by calling 610-373-7557.
This concert is sponsored by Boscov's.
The RSO's 2019-20 season also includes a tribute to the Beatles with Classical Mystery Tour on New Year's Eve; pianos galore for Mozart 39 on January 25; a celebration of women in the arts with Blue Cathedral on March 7; the stars and hits of Broadway musicals with Broadway Rocks! on April 18; and Verdi's operatic Requiem on May 2.