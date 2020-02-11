READING — The Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform Jennifer Higdon's Blue Cathedral on March 7 at the Santander Performing Arts Center.
In addition to Higdon's Blue Cathedral, the concert will feature Joan Tower's Made in America. Both Higdon and Tower have carved out niches in major international concert halls and with great orchestras everywhere. The second
half of the concert will feature Symphony No. 5, a monumental work that was written in 1937 by Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich.
"We're looking forward to performing two marvelous works by two of the greatest living American composers," said Music Director Andrew Constantine.
"It's a true privilege to hear Tower's Made in America and Higdon's Blue Cathedral performed side-by-side. And with the triumph that is Shostakovich's thrilling Symphony No. 5, this is a concert music enthusiasts won't want to miss."
RSO's Blue Cathedral concert will kickoff the "Celebration of Women in the Arts" event going on now through June. The event will features female artists in all genres and showcase works created in multi-disciplinary art forms.
The celebration is hosted by a collaborative partnership of local arts organizations, including Berks Art Council, Reading Musical Foundation, Miller Center for the Arts, Reading Public Museum, and the Reading Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets for Blue Cathedral can be purchased at Ticketmaster, tickets@readingsymphony.org, or by calling 610-373-7557.
This concert is sponsored by Boscov's, Kozloff Stoudt and M&T Bank.
The RSO's 2019-20 season also includes the stars and hits of Broadway musicals with Broadway Rocks! on April 18; and Verdi's operatic Requiem on May 2.