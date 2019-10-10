The Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Santander Performing Arts Center with Pathetique on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
The evening's full music program will feature the groundbreaking Four Iconoclastic Episodes, Haydn's lighthearted The Hen Symphony No. 83, and Tchaikovsky's incomparable Pathetique Symphony No. 6.
"By experiencing the wide array of intense emotions put to music, this concert will be a rich performance capturing the hearts and minds of our audience," said Music Director Andrew Constantine.
Violinist Eric Wyrick will join composer and electric guitarist Steven Mackey for a performance of Four Iconoclastic Episodes: Like An Animal, Salad Days, Lost In Splendor, and Destiny. Driven by energy and motion, each episode is distinct yet works beautifully together.
Haydn's Symphony No. 83 is joyously lighthearted and brilliantly playful, offering a fun atmosphere for the musicians and audience alike.
In contrast to The Hen, Pathetique is a serious piece that takes you to the opposite end of the emotional spectrum as it explores the impact of fate on all of our lives.Tchaikovsky conducted the first performance of his last major work in 1893, just nine days before his death. As a 'last will and testament', Pathetique features searing melodies and brooding intensity, probing the very heart of the human condition.
Tickets for Pathetique can be purchased at Ticketmaster, 610-373-7557 or tickets@readingsymphony.org.
