ReadingFilmFEST will present its 5th annual festival Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.
In preparation for celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment passed by Congress on June 4, 1919 and ratified on August 18, 1920, ReadingFilmFEST is honoring the efforts of 21st Century women making their mark on the world through filmmaking. The festival with support from Berks AAUW (American Association of University Women) will present an award for Best Film by a Female Filmmaker, offer panels by and for women filmmakers, and showcase films in all categories by women.
ReadingFilmFEST was created in 2015 by filmmakers for filmmakers.
“We wanted to reward independent filmmakers for their vision and sacrifice and provide audiences with a meaningful experience,” said Creative Director and filmmaker, Tracy Schott. “Over 80% of the films we screen our represented by filmmakers. Our audiences love it!”
“I loved the star treatment given to us filmmakers, and the fact that every screening I attended had a packed audience who was fully engaged with the films and filmmakers!” said Bruce Gorman, “The Clown.”
The festival has recently been rated by FilmFreeway as one of the Top 100 Best Filmmaker Reviewed Festivals.
“Hands down the best festival experience we’ve ever had,” said Joshua Land, “I Like Me.”
But it’s more than going to the movies. Reading boasts a vibrant arts scene, including a symphony, Jazz Fest, and top visual artists. By integrating fine art, great food, music and dance into its events, ReadingFilmFEST provides an unexpectedly rich experience for both filmmakers and film lovers.
“This year’s festival is kicking off what will be a year of Celebration of Women in the Arts by a number of arts organizations in Greater Reading,” said Schott. “We’re planning something special for festival-goers this year that highlights local and regional women in the arts. Follow us on Facebook for updates. The schedule is going to be incredible!”
Films are presented at the Boscov Theater at GoggleWorks and Reading Movies 11 & IMAX with events presented in unique and historic venues, including WCR Center for the Arts. The ReadingFilmFEST is well attended by enthusiastic and informed audiences. Some post-viewing panels have included local experts weighing in on important topics addressed in the films. Networking opportunities with filmmakers, distributors, and audiences abound. This year’s panels will feature industry pros discussing international distribution and a discussion of the challenges and opportunities for female filmmakers.
“The venues were gorgeous, the audiences lovely, and the networking and special events well planned in the most creative spaces,” said Lucas Bell, “Live the Stream.”
In addition to this year’s focus on women filmmakers, ReadingFilmFEST will present narrative and documentary features, short films of all genres, a special block of World View films, LatinX films, and a Made in Reading block to support local filmmakers.
“Terrific curators, content and community. Every night was a party,” said Erik Bloomquist, “Long Lost.”
This year weekend headline features: Special Festival Screening and Concert
Linda Ronstadt: "The Sound of My Voice"
Nov. 3 at 2:30 p.m. at the GoggleWorks Boscov Theater includes film Screening followed by Q&A with Pete and Mike Ronstadt (The Ronstadt Brothers), Linda’s nephews, who will close the festival with a special concert on Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the WCR Center for the Arts.
Ronstadt Brothers Michael and Petie Ronstadt present a new and fresh take on the traditional Southwestern and Mexican folk songs and offer innovative original material to millennials discovering the treasure of roots music. An aural illustration of inception to creation, this musical journey will take you from the past to the present steeped in the Americana vein, carrying forward a sound closely tied in its infancy to their aunt Linda and their father Michael. Join the Ronstadt Brothers on their journey through the Post-Modern American West in Reading as we close the 5th Annual ReadingFilmFEST.
"Rocky Horror Picture Show" Screening
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the ultimate cult classic that brings out the weird in everyone. Featuring an all-star cast, a cooky storyline and amazing music, the film by itself is great fun. But when you add the audience antics, it’s a event worth staying up late for.
The Oct. 31 screening will be preceded by a reception at 9 p.m. at The Peanut Bar. There WILL be a costume contest, bring on your best Riff Raff, Dr. Frank-n-Furter and Janet costumes and get ready to kick off your ReadingFilmFEST weekend with a little weirdness and absolute fun! There will be a second screening on Nov. 1 at 10:30 p.m. at The GoggleWorks Boscov Theater.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://readingfilmfest.com.