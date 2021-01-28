Kutztown residents are encouraged to recycle every week, following changes to the borough’s recycling program that started for 2021.
“Change is here, and it's for the better,” said Warren Shaub, a member of the Kutztown Environmental Advisory Commission.
Starting with the 2021 collection schedule, plastic, glass and aluminum recycling will be collected every Wednesday for the entire Borough of Kutztown. Customers will place their separated recycled goods at their regular location every week for collection. Cardboard and Paper will also be collected weekly at your regular collection point: Tuesdays for the North side and Thursdays for the South side. Paper and cardboard items will be collected separately from refuse on those days, according to an announcement posted by the Borough of Kutztown Department of Public Works and the Kutztown Environmental Advisory Commission on the borough website at https://www.kutztownboro.org/2020/11/19/recycling-2021/.
Residents will no longer need to store two weeks’ worth of recycled goods which makes participation easier. The move to weekly collection is also meant to boost participation and revenue back into the program. This will also reduce the amount of municipal waste the Borough of Kutztown pays to landfill every year, according to the announcement.
Residents also need to sort their recyclables prior to pick up.
In order to operate a mixed, or “Single Stream” recycling program, there would need to be a facility to sort the collected goods, and employees to do so.
“That service would significantly increase the cost to every customer in the Borough of Kutztown. In addition, many studies have shown that recycled goods separated at the source not only produce better quality goods for the market, but can also positively influence consumer choices in regard to product packaging,” according to the announcement.
“I personally like it,” said Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel during a recent virtual Council meeting.
Schlegel particularly likes that he no longer has to save two weeks’ worth of recycling now that it is collected weekly.
“I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback on that. You don’t have to store as much. I’d say it was a good idea,” he said.
Shaub joined the EAC in March 2020. He presented the proposal for recycling changes to the Kutztown Public Works Committee in August. Implementation was approved in September and will initially be a trial period of one year starting with the new calendar year, 2021. The new collection schedule was arranged by Public Works Supervisor Brian Bailey.
“This is the first change to the program in 35 years,” said Shaub.
At the request of the committee chair, Shaub composed a letter to residents that went out in the November billing describing the changes for 2021.
“The upcoming focus, (and this is also a personal goal), is the continued public education on purchasing habits and how changes in consumption can positively influence refuse output,” said Shaub. “This will first focus on product packaging and is briefly described in the proposal as means to bring basic economics into environmentalism.”
“Individuals don't have to worry about landfilling products that they don't buy, and when many individuals stop buying a product, the product either adapts to the market or it ceases to exist,” he added.
To help promote the changes, Shaub presented a proposal for Kutztown EAC T-shirts that say, “Recycle Every Week.”
“The EAC had some funds left over from 2020 and I proposed that we utilize some funds for promotional goods,” he explained. “T-shirts were an easy go-to. We will have some ansi-green versions that will go to the recycling collection staff to help promote the recycling changes. There will be a new logo on the back of the shirts for this. My wife, a communications design professor at KU, did the design pro-bono.”
There will be two other color shirts and varied Borough of Kutztown and EAC logos on the front.
“These shirts are also meant to be an incentive to join the EAC or to come and help with trail and park cleanups. The exact details of how someone can acquire a shirt are still being devised, (and there will be some contests!), but no matter what you have to EARN a shirt, it cannot be purchased,” said Shaub.
The EAC cleanups are run separately from the ones in the downtown areas and often involve more rugged work in remote areas, he said.
The next EAC cleanup effort at the Sacony Creek Trail will be on March 13, with a rain date of March 14.
“This will be a major effort focusing on the adjoining roadway and we will need lots of volunteers for help,” he said.
Individuals interested in volunteering can call the Borough at 610-683-6131 or volunteers can email their contact info to admin@kutztownboro.org.
“The environment is not some intangible thing, it is literally outside the door and beneath your feet,” said Shaub. “Making a difference can be as simple as picking up litter, and creating change in your immediate surroundings is the best place to start.”