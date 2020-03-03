An evening of Bluegrass Music will be held at the Reinholds Fire Company Banquet Hall along Route 897 in Reinholds on Saturday, April 4 beginning at 6 p.m.
Featured will be Seth Mulder and Midnight Run along with Chester Johnson and the Foggy Mountain Grass with Scott Eager.
Originating in the Gateway of the Great Smoky Mountains, Midnight Run began its journey in February of 2015 in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Midnight Run is a high-energy, Tennessee-based bluegrass band made up of four like-minded musicians and graduates of college music programs. They set out to create a group that is tied to the rich traditions of bluegrass music and offers up a fresh approach to the “High Lonesome" sound.
Midnight Run stays true to their musical roots with tight harmonies and reverence for “old-style” bluegrass music, all while stretching the boundaries of the genre with their song selection, stage antics, and exciting performance.
Favorites among bluegrass enthusiast and non-bluegrass audiences alike; they keep the energy high and the audience on their feet. Midnight Run knows when they are on stage it is not only about the music, it is about connecting with the audience and leaving them with a memory that will last a lifetime.
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run has been referred to as one of the most entertaining new acts on the bluegrass scene today. Now, with over 200 shows a year, they find themselves playing to audiences from all over the world.
From the moment they step on stage you will feel like you are in the hills of Tennessee sitting on the front porch listening to some of the finest music that the Smoky Mountains have to offer. Together Seth Mulder, Colton Powers, Ben Watlington and Max Etling create a powerhouse of music that you do not want to miss!
Doors open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m. There are requested donation amounts per person ($15) with a lower cost ($10) for teens ages 13 to 17. Children 12 and under are free. Food will be available by the Reinholds Fire Company. The Banquet Hall is located at 138 W. Main Street, Reinholds, Pa. 17569. For more information call 610-573-0797.