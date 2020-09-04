The sound of engines rumbling into Hunsicker's Grove brought the familiar sights and sounds of summer car shows and cruises to Mertztown for car enthusiasts.
The Longswamp Lions Club hosted the inaugural Roar to the Grove car cruise on Aug. 22.
“The Club decided early in the year to plan a car cruise to raise money for our community. Even with the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the club felt that they could hold this event and still maintain guidelines set up by the CDC,” said Leann Sacks of the Longswamp Township Parks and Recreation. “They spaced the cars farther apart than normal shows and encouraged the people to practice social distancing.”
“We worked closely with the Longswamp Township to hold the event at Hunsicker Grove to mock cruises that (were) held at the Grove years ago,” said Longswamp Lions Club member Kerry Mertzler of Mertztown.
Roar to the Grove had more than 220 vehicles participate in the cruise. The event featured music and food.
For Robert and Kathy Shoemaker of Alburtis, this was the first time this year they able to take their violet metallic 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner to a car cruise.
Mertzler said that the Lions Club appreciates everyone who attended.
“(We) apologize for any waiting as we ran out of food several times during the event. We will strive to do better next year as we plan to hold this event every year.”
The Club wants to thank everyone for supporting their event as all money raised goes directly back to support the community.