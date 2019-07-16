The Fabulous Greaseband brings the best of the rock and roll oldies to Kutztown Park from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 27, following Kutztown Strong’s 5th annual Kutztown Kruizz event held earlier that day on Main Street noon to 5 p.m.
Plan to make a day of it in Kutztown, and come for the car show in the afternoon and make your way to the Kutztown Park for the free concert starting at 6 p.m. The concert is free to the public and is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2019 Concert Series in the Park, and will be held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell.
The band has become very popular as they bring their style and entertainment reminiscent of the great tribute bands as they dance and sing to some of the most popular and memorable hits and classics. If you like the sounds of the Oldies, then this is an event you have to see.
The oldies band is a seven-member group singing and playing the best of the rock and roll oldies spanning the period from the 1950s through the ‘90s. In their 40 plus years of existence, they continue to thrill crowds throughout the east coast with their sounds and show. The stage will come alive with the sounds of the memorable Doo Wop groups and Oldies bands of the era. They will entertain with many well-known favorite songs of the era as well as some one-hit wonders. Artists such as Frankie Vali and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, The Righteous Brothers, Chuck Berry, Chubby Checker, The Platters, Elvis Pressley, and many other household names will be heard on stage in the Kutztown Park bandshell.
The park concession stand Mad Dogs in the Park will be open before and during the concert, offering a variety of hot dogs, wraps, salads, various varieties of fries, chicken tenders, and many other items.
The 2019 Concert Series in the Park is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the support of the following co-sponsors:
Major Sponsor: DJI Insurance Agency, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Kutztown Lions Club, Kutztown Rod & Gun Club, and Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC
Gold Sponsors: Russell E. Conrad, Inc., Fraternal Order of Eagles-#839, Giant Food Stores, LLC, Kutztown Grange, and the Optimist Club of Kutztown.
Silver Sponsors: Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc., Halye’s Automotive, Barley/Snyder, Great Valley Consultants, Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., and The Windsor Press Inc.
Bronze Sponsor: Airport Diner, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, Fleetwood Bank, Fulton Mortgage Company-John Schmoyer, Kutztown American Legion Baseball Assoc., Kutztown Historical Society, Kutztown Community Partnership, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Messersmith, Keller & Sicher Family Dentistry, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, State Farm-Steve Drasher, Topton Family Practice.
Patron Sponsors: Suacony Creek Brewing Company, Monaghan Group of Kutztown Realtors, Adam ‘n Eve Boutique, Erb Electric, Huguenot Lodge #377, Kevin Snyder-President Borough Council, Kutztown Lioness Club, Mad Dogs Kutztown, O’Keefe, Miller & Thielen, P.C., Shaynah Kinner Daycare Center, Towne Vision Center.