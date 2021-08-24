Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne filled the Giant Center in Hershey with live music on Aug. 19.
Standard elements associated with a concert were present including impromptu tailgating parties and conversations about which songs would make an appearances on the set lists. A sign of the times, strangers quickly became acquainted by sharing their thoughts about the future of concerts in the era of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.
I believe every show has its own vibe. For this concert, it was authenticity. Browne and Taylor seem to genuinely enjoy what they're doing on stage. At one point Taylor picked up an electric guitar and referred to it as an emblem of a generation, something I agree with and would add is symbolic of the voice of every new generation.
Another ingredient of live music is getting to hear artists you might not get to see regularly. For me it was the opportunity to hear "Blue Lou" Marini play the saxophone during Taylor's set. Lou is probably best known for being a member of The Blues Brothers, and for me this was an added treat.
Heartfelt, soothing and soulful are some of the words that best describe this show. An escape from the stress and anxiety of the current pandemic, music is truly a healing gift given by the performers and all those who work behind the scenes to make live concert events happen.
Both Taylor and Browne are singer-songwriters who have enjoyed decades of critical and commercial success. Neither are strangers to the Grammys. Browne received 7 nominations; Taylor has 19 nominations with 6 wins. Each has recorded and released albums which have sold millions of copies.
Browne was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame by Bruce Springsteen. Taylor was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney. Their respective catalogs encapsulate and transcend time, representing some of the best in American pop rock music.
Don't expect exploding pyrotechnics, concussion bombs, light shows, or confetti cannons. There is not much danger of the audience starting a mosh pit or crowd surfing. This concert experience is exactly what it claims to be -- a celebration of all the songs they made famous performed by the legends themselves, backed by a tight band of talented and experienced musicians and backup singers whose harmonies and high notes make chills run down your spine, along with some storytelling from the artists to provide context to the songs that made them famous.
Jackson Browne
Browne performed a unique mix of career milestones that did not follow any predictable formula. He reached into the 1990s with "I'm Alive" then transitioned to the 2000s with "The Long Way Around." Introducing new material to a live audience can sometimes be challenging and is usually relegated to being buried somewhere in the set list, but Browne rose to the occasion injecting songs from his 2021 release "Downhill From Everywhere" early in the set which fit comfortably alongside the classics.
"Until Justice Is Real" and "I Am A Patriot" reflect his real life social activism. The lyrics echo our current divided political landscape and definitely connected with the audience, resonating on a more serious note.
Browne showed his humorous side with "My Cleveland Heart" by talking about the audience's comfort level with pacemakers, referencing the fact that both artist and his fans are approaching their mature years. "Doctor, My Eyes" and "The Pretender," hits that have to be performed, sounded fresh and helped round out the set.
"Running On Empty," one of Browne's signature songs, was the closer, with the first surprise of the evening in the form of James Taylor providing backing vocals.
James Taylor
Taylor illustrated his ability as an artist to endure despite the public's ever changing taste in music throughout the decades. Navigating from staples to deeper cuts seamlessly is an art form and Taylor did not disappoint.
"Country Road," originally from his second release "Sweet Bab James," opened the set followed by "Copperline" from the 1990s. The 1980s were also represented with "Never Die Young." "Mexico" took the show into a more party-like atmosphere complete with performers dancing on stage. Taylor channeled the blues with "Chili Dog" and "Steamroller." Guitar riffs played on those songs are still reverberating in the arena.
There was also a nod to the American standard "As Easy As Rolling Off A Log," which Taylor discovered as a kid while watching "Merrie Melodies" cartoons. When Taylor covers a song, he makes it his own and this was no exception.
A surrealistic aspect of this show was the new life and meaning Taylor's hits took on during the pandemic. "Fire And Rain," "Shower The People" and "How Sweet It is (To Be Loved By You)” were placed toward the end. Combining the lyrical content of these songs with the visual element of some members of the audience, band and crew wearing masks added another dimension to these hits originally written, recorded and released generations earlier.
During "Shower The People," a video screen projected images of people on Zoom sessions interacting and saying hello. Concerts aren't usually associated with tearjerkers, but you couldn't help but feel that song tug at your heartstrings.
"Take It Easy," co-written by Browne, closed out the show with the composition's author returning to the stage to sing with Taylor.
Encores "You've Got A Friend" and "You Can Close Your Eyes" featuring Taylor's son Henry, served as a perfect metaphor to close out a show that can best be described as a love letter to concerts, fans and family in uncertain times when nothing should be taken for granted.
Teen entertainment columnist Rodeo Marie Hanson of Fleetwood contributes columns of local and regional events and concerts to Berks-Mont Newspapers.