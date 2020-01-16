The Reading Public Museum is exploding with challenging experiences that propel visitors of all ages down paths of mystifying illusions and mind-boggling puzzles in the new exhibition, Mazes & Brain Games.
Opening Saturday, Jan. 18, Mazes & Brain Games winds its way over 5,000 square feet with dozens of puzzling experiences that inspire exploration and ingenuity. Each maze is a dynamic environment where visitors discover new methods of problem-solving through improvisation, trial and error, observation and testing, and logic and reasoning.
The exhibition is created by Minotaur Mazes and is a dynamic and engaging experience for guests of all ages. The show is brought to The Museum through the sponsorship of Highmark Blue Shield and Penn State Health.
“This is a terrific exhibition to start off our new partnership with the Reading Museum. Mazes & Brain Games is designed to teach children important information about the brain and its function and it’s done in an engaging—and fun—way,” said John Morahan, president of Penn State Health St. Joseph.
“This is a great start to our collaborating with the Museum and another positive example how we impact culture and education in the community and the region,” said Kathy McKenzie, vice president of Community Affairs for Highmark Blue Shield.
Highlights Include:
• Master the many tricks around each corner and find out why illusions help us learn how our brain works
• Bridges and pathways create an intricate network of confusion! Piece together the solution that will set you on the right path in the Mathmatica Maze
• Get entangled and untangled in the Web Maze
• Learn about the history of mazes and the first ever recorded maze, the Egyptian Labyrinth
The Reading Public Museum is located at 500 Museum Road, Reading, PA 19611, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to The Museum is $10 adults (18-64), $6 children/seniors/students (w/ID) and free to Members and children three years old and under. Visit www.readingpublicmuseum.org.