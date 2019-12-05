PrimaryStages Productions presents “A Christmas Carol” at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education, Schumo Theater, 3000 Penn Ave., West Lawn.
Show times are Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., Dec. 13 at 8 p.m., and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Based on the work of Charles Dickens and reimagined and directed by Jody Reppert, this classic tale of humor, kindness and the Christmas spirit features live music and a cast of more than 30 actors, ranging from ages 7 to 70.
"Bah Humbug!" That's how Ebenezer Scrooge feels about Christmas - until the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future decide to show the crotchety old miser the error of his ways. Together they travel through time, revisiting all the people who have played an important role in Scrooge's life. And as their journey concludes, Scrooge is reminded of what it means to have love in his heart.
A Christmas Carol is a heartwarming tale that has endured and delighted since being greeted with critical and popular acclaim upon its publication in 1843. This is a traditional retelling of the classic story that includes music and carols. It is sure to be a holiday treat for the entire family!
The Artistic Team includes Show Director Jody Reppert, Stage Manager & Props Chief Katie Brendlinger, Assistant Stage Manager Aurora Ulrich, Music Director Tara Bernstel, Choreographer Emily Jane Price, and Dialect Coach Amy Shea, as well as Set Design & Construction by Drew Eck; Costume Design by Beverly Houck; Costume Construction by Martha VanKouweberg; Tech, Props & Costume Support by Brady Reppert, Amaya Waller, Ariel Ulrich, Nate Houck, Arin Grey, Logan Stewart, Rob Edinger, Wendy Bable and Yocum Institute Artistic Director, Beverly Houck.
The cast features Doug Stenberg as Ebenezer Scrooge, Sabina Houck as Ghost Of Christmas Past, Christine Cieplinski as Ghost Of Christmas Present, Joel R. Gori as Jacob Marley, Kevin Fisher & Amy Shea as Bob and Mrs. Cratchit and The Cratchit Children Joby Galbraith, Priella Lenzi, Alison Carneal, Abigail Mcneil, Angel Soto, and Paul Head as Tiny Tim.
The cast also includes Barry Ciabattoni and Karyn Reppert as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig, Tyler Reppert and Ariel E. Ulrich as Nephew Fred and His Wife Mary, Benjamin Houck as Young Scrooge and Zoe Ennis as Belle, Emilio Serio as Scrooge As A Boy & Maeve Sasse as His Sister Fran.
The show also features Laura Stewart, Sandi Trait, Ben Galosi, Morgan Reppert, Marley Moyer, Rob Speece, Diann Stewart, Seth Woodridge Mackenzie Hija, Camryn Conner, Emily Holcombe, Gabrielle Witman-Ayers, Gavin Trainor, Aurora Gift, and Emily Jane Price on the Fiddle.
Tickets $10 for children 3+, Students, Seniors; $12 for Adults; and at the door $15. Purchase tickets online at institute-of-arts.org, stop by the Yocum Institute front desk at 3000 Penn Ave., West Lawn or call 610-376-1576.