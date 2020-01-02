Reading Theater Project hosts a one-night-only reading of Adam Richter’s new play “Second Home: Five Stories of Immigration” on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.
This reading is produced in partnership with Barrio Alegria and will be performed upstairs at the WCR (Woman's Club of Reading) Center for the Arts, 140 North 5th Street, Reading.
Admission is by donation.
“In this era when we make so little effort in understanding one another, it was important to create a piece where the voices of immigrants are front and center,” said playwright Adam Richter, who interviewed local immigrants and people from Puerto Rico as the basis for his new play.
One of Richter’s interviewees was Daniel Equsquiza, of Barrio Alegría, a community arts and dance company based in Reading.
“At Adam’s suggestion, we connected with Daniel and Barrio to produce this play reading,” Vicki Haller Graff, Artistic Director of Reading Theater Project, says. “The play itself links the Anglo and Latinx communities, and we seek to do the same through its production. It was a natural collaboration.”
Jewell Brown will direct the play reading, and Sean Sassaman will stage manage. Performers include Kath Godwin, Breana Ogaldez, Aaron Oliver, Anthony Orozco, Bala Peterson, Gabbi Valoy, Griffin Yeyna.
A facilitated conversation with the playwright, cast and audience will follow the reading.
Reading Theater Project is a multigenerational collective of performing artists who create new theater in Reading. Since 2003, RTP has given local professional performing artists an artistic home, with opportunities for collaboration and development.
For more information and upcoming productions, visit readingtheaterproject.com or call 484-706-9719.