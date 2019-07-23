Servant Stage Company joyfully serves our community by making quality, family-friendly shows with outstanding musical and theatrical experiences easily accessible to everyone. They will be performing their “Let Freedom Ring: Music of America” concert on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Grace and Truth Fellowship, 201 Walnut St., Morgantown.
The community is welcome to a hamburger/hot dog picnic at 4:30 p.m. followed by the concert at 6 p.m.
Featuring a variety of your favorite Servant Stage performers, Let Freedom Ring is a rousing musical celebration of the music of America, featuring Broadway & Barbershop, Standards & Swing, Gospel Spirituals and much more. Packed with patriotic tunes old and new, and some of the stories behind them, this star-spangled revue is classic summer entertainment for the whole family.
They began unofficially in 2011 as a group of friends donated their time and talents to rehearse and perform concerts for local retirement communities. The shows often featured a blend of professional performers and local music students sharing the stage together. The students were able to shine in front of a friendly and welcoming audience, the professionals enjoyed the chance to serve, and audiences were delighted by the unique combination of musicality and theatricality– including costumes, choreography, and talented casts of all ages.
In 2013, they officially took on the name Servant Stage Company and incorporated to become a non-profit organization as one of the only Pay-What-You-Will theatre production companies in the country. This group of friends has expanded, the number of performances and performance venues have increased, and audiences have also grown, but the mission has stayed the same: Servant Stage Company exists to serve our community with outstanding musical and theatrical experiences, make the arts accessible to all, especially those with financial or physical limitations, provide a creative outlet for artists in our community to develop and share their talents, create performances that inspire, educate, challenge, and entertain... and have fun while doing it.
In the last year Servant Stage Company has presented more than 135 shows for more than 43,000 people in parks, schools, retirement communities, nursing homes, churches, and community events.
Simply put, Pay-What-You-Will means you get to decide how much you want to pay. At Servant Stage, they never want the cost of a ticket to prevent anyone from experiencing exceptional theatrical performances. PWYW is an integral part of their mission to make the arts accessible to everyone.
As a non-profit 501(c) (3), it is the generous support of our audiences and community partners that makes this possible. For more information, visit www.ServantStageCompany.com. Donations are accepted at every performance by cash, check, or credit card. Or donate by mail to: Servant Stage Company, 201 West Main Street, Strasburg, PA 17579.