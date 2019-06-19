The Berks County Parks and Recreation Department presents a summer concert series. The concert series heads north, to a bandshell along the shores of the Schuylkill River.
The Sonic Tonic performs a concert at Hamburg Borough Community Park from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 7.
Enjoy the sounds of Wayne Thompson & The Sonic Tonic, a Rockin' R&B and Country five-piece band based out of Lancaster. For more information, visit www.theguitar-shop.com/thesonictonic.
Bring your chairs, blankets for a guaranteed great time!
This is a Free concert. Refreshments are available. There is no rain date.
This program is presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 610-374-2944, visit www.countyofberks.com/parks or find us on Facebook and Instagram under Berks County Parks and Recreation.