Stand Up Paddleboard Demos & Yoga will be held on July 23.
Stand Up Paddleboard Demos will be from 11 a.m. to noon at Blue Marsh Lake, Church Road parking area.
The program is free of charge. Explore nature and the beauty of the outdoors while learning how to paddle on a stand-up paddleboard. Each one0-half hour session will include: demo of stand-up paddleboard instruction and free time to paddle. Board, paddle and life vest provided by Aqua Om Paddle. Spaces are limited. Registration due by July 19. Pre-register by visiting www.AOPaddle.com or by calling 484-854-1271. Appropriate for 10 years and up. Rain date is July 24.
Stand Up Paddle Beginner Yoga will be 12 to 1 p.m. at Blue Marsh Lake, Church Road parking area.
There is a charge of $20 per person.
Come experience the beauty of this thousand-year practice while building strength, flexibility and connecting mind, body and spirit. Class includes 5 minute demo of basic SUP instruction, paddle to location of class, anchor to floating studio, 30-35 minute guided Yoga practice, paddle back to launch destination. Board, paddle and life vest provided by Aqua Om Paddle.
Beginners welcome. Spaces are limited. Registration and payment due by July 19. Visit www.AOPaddle.com to register or call 484-854-1271. Appropriate for ages 12 years and up. Rain date is July 24.
These programs are presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 610-374-2944, visit www.countyofberks.com/parks or find us on Facebook and Instagram under Berks County Parks and Recreation.