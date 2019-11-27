POTTSTOWN — Beware of frozen flagpoles, and other rogue pitfalls of childhood, as you take a stroll down memory lane with Ralphie Parker.
The Christmas classic "A Christmas Story" will come to life this holiday season at Steel River Playhouse in Pottstown.
Humorist Jean Shepherd's classic memoir of growing up in the 1940s American Midwest follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker as he navigates the perils and pitfalls of childhood – like desperately pining for a Red Ryder BB gun, constantly dealing with the school bully, and surviving the insanity of the holidays with his unpredictable family.
Performance dates are Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 at 2 p.m. Run time is approximately 2.5 hours, including intermission.
Steel River Playhouse is dedicated to accessibility, and is equipped with an elevator.
Tickets are Adults $29, Seniors (65+) $24, and Student/Child (5+) $17. Purchase tickets at https://steelriver.secure.force.com/ticket.